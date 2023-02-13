A Look at the Teams and Needs Ahead of the 2023 CFL Draft

The 2023 CFL Draft is just around the corner. As football fans across the globe and preparing and selecting the different ways to watch the matches, the teams are also preparing for one of the most important events in the league.

Every year, the draft provides each team with the opportunity to acquire the best talent in the nation and give their already-strong rosters a much-needed boost. As such, it is essential for the teams to identify their needs ahead of the draft and make sure they have the right players in place to take care of those needs.

The 2023 CFL Draft is expected to be one of the most competitive in recent history, with all the teams looking to add young, talented players in order to build for the future.

With that in mind, the-decision makers in the teams must be strategic in their approach to the draft, as it is the only chance they have to acquire the best players in the country. That means they must identify their pain points and concerns and target the players who can help them.

So, what concerns do teams have ahead of the 2023 CFL Draft that may be of great significance to sports fans and sports betting fans? Well, there is no single answer to this question, as each team is different and has different shortcomings and strengths. However, one common theme that we can identify is their desire to bring energy.

Most CFL teams will be looking to add young talent to their rosters. This is because they need a strong push this time around.

The previous CFL Draft was one of the weakest in recent memory, even though players like Tre Ford and Samuel Emilus had meaningful impacts on their teams. Thus, this time, the teams to collect as much energy as they can collect for the matches to come.

Two teams that people have especially set their eyes on are these:

Ottawa Redblacks

One team that could be ready to make a splash in the 2023 CFL Draft is the Ottawa Redblacks. The Redblacks have been a model of consistency in recent years, making the playoffs in each of the last four seasons.

With a talented roster and plenty of draft picks, the Redblacks could look to add young, talented players to their roster to help them continue their postseason success.

The Redblacks are expected to target players who can help them on both sides of the ball. On offense, they could look to add an impact receiver or an offensive lineman to help protect quarterback Nick Arbuckle.

On defense, they could look to add a playmaker in the secondary or an edge rusher to help get to the quarterback.

Saskatchewan Roughriders

The Roughriders have been one of the most consistent teams in the CFL over the last few years, making the playoffs in each of the last three seasons.

With a talented roster and plenty of draft picks, the Roughriders could look to add new players to their roster to help them continue their postseason success.

The Roughriders are expected to target players who can help them on both sides of the ball. On offense, they could look to add an impact receiver or an offensive lineman to help protect quarterback Cody Fajardo. On defense, they could look to add a playmaker in the secondary or an edge rusher to help get to the quarterback.

Another team that’s worth mentioning is Calgary Stampeders that could also make it to the top amid fan favorites and make the most of the 2023 CFL Draft. They have a talented roster and could use the draft to add additional pieces to the puzzle.

So, these were the highlights of the 2023 CFL draft and what to expect from the games and teams. How are excited are you? Do let us know in the comments.