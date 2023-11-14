A-League 2023/24: Teams, Schedule, Format, Round 1 Fixtures, Notable Games

The 2023/24 A-League season gets underway in October, with 12 teams battling to be crowned the top football club in Australia.

Melbourne City finished top of the table at the end of the regular season last term and were strongly fancied to go on and win the Grand Final.

However, a 6-1 defeat by Central Coast Mariners ended their hopes of adding another title to their tally following their success in 2021/21. Read on as we look at the upcoming season.

A-League 2023/24 – Teams

This will be the last season with 12 teams, as two more will be added in 2024/25. This year’s line-up is as follows:

Adelaide United

Brisbane Roar

Central Coast Mariners

Macarthur FC

Melbourne City

Melbourne Victory

Newcastle Jets

Perth Glory

Sydney FC

Wellington Phoenix

Western Sydney Wanderers

Western United

A-League 2023/24 – Schedule

The 2023/24 A-League season starts on October 20, 2023, and culminates with the Grand Final on May 25, 2024.

A-League 2023/24 – Format

Each team will play 26 regular season games followed by a finals series for the top six teams. The top two teams enter the finals series at the semi-finals, while the teams ranked third to sixth enter at the elimination-finals.

A-League 2023/24 – Betting Odds

With the A-League gradually growing its global presence, the competition has attracted increased interest from sports bettors worldwide.

Numerous soccer betting sites offer a wide range of A-League odds including the outright market, match betting, top goalscorer and many more.

Melbourne City are the bookmakers’ favourites to win the title, but several other teams have a genuine chance of lifting the trophy. Here are the latest odds:

Melbourne City – 14/5

Central Coast Mariners – 5/1

Western Sydney Wanderers – 6/1

Adelaide United – 7/1

Sydney FC – 7/1

Melbourne Victory – 8/1

Western United – 10/1

Wellington Phoenix – 14/1

Macarthur FC – 18/1

Brisbane Roar – 20/1

Newcastle Jets – 25/1

Perth Glory 33/1

A-League – Recent Grand Finals

Seven different teams have won the A-League Grand Final in the past ten years. The results were as follows:

2013/14 – Brisbane Roar 2–1 Western Sydney Wanderers

2014/15 – Melbourne Victory 3–0 Sydney FC

2015/16 – Adelaide United 3–1 Western Sydney Wanderers

2016/17 – Sydney FC 1–1 (4–2p) Melbourne Victory

2017/18 – Melbourne Victory 1–0 Newcastle Jets

2018/19 – Sydney FC 0–0 (4–1p) Perth Glory

2019/20 – Sydney FC 1–0 Melbourne City

2020/21 – Melbourne City 3–1 Sydney FC

2021/22 – Western United 2–0 Melbourne City

2022/23 – Central Coast Mariners 6–1 Melbourne City

A-League 2023/24 – Round 1 Fixtures

The first round of fixtures this season are as follows:

Friday, October 20

Adelaide United vs Central Coast Mariners

Saturday, October 21

Macarthur FC vs Brisbane Roar

Melbourne City vs Western United

Sydney FC vs Melbourne Victory

Sunday, October 22

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Wellington Phoenix

Perth Glory vs Newcastle Jets

A-League 2023/24 – Notable Games

Here are some of the key A-League fixtures to watch out for during the season.

Saturday, October 28 – Wellington Phoenix vs Perth Glory

Saturday, November 4 – Melbourne Victory vs Adelaide United

Saturday, November 25 – Newcastle Jets vs Central Coast Mariners

Saturday, November 25 – Sydney FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers

Saturday, December 16 – Melbourne Victory vs Sydney FC

Sunday, December 17 – Melbourne City vs Central Coast Mariners

Saturday, December 23 – Melbourne City vs Melbourne Victory

Sunday, December 31 – Central Coast Mariners vs Perth Glory

Friday, January 12 – Melbourne Victory vs Western United

Friday, January 26 – Melbourne Victory vs Sydney FC

Saturday, February 17 – Melbourne City vs Melbourne Victory

Saturday, February 24 – Perth Glory vs Wellington Phoenix

Saturday, March 2 – Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets

Saturday, March 2 – Western Sydney Wanderers vs Sydney FC

Saturday, March 9 – Adelaide United vs Melbourne Victory

Saturday, April 6 – Melbourne Victory vs Melbourne City

Saturday, April 13 – Sydney FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers

Saturday, April 27 – Newcastle Jets vs Central Coast Mariners

A-League 2023/24 – Live Streaming

A-League matches will be broadcast live and free on 10 Bold and 10 Play every weekend and are available to live stream on Paramount+.