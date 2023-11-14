A-League 2023/24: Teams, Schedule, Format, Round 1 Fixtures, Notable Games

The 2023/24 A-League season gets underway in October, with 12 teams battling to be crowned the top football club in Australia.
Melbourne City finished top of the table at the end of the regular season last term and were strongly fancied to go on and win the Grand Final.
However, a 6-1 defeat by Central Coast Mariners ended their hopes of adding another title to their tally following their success in 2021/21. Read on as we look at the upcoming season.
A-League 2023/24 – Teams
This will be the last season with 12 teams, as two more will be added in 2024/25. This year’s line-up is as follows:
- Adelaide United
- Brisbane Roar
- Central Coast Mariners
- Macarthur FC
- Melbourne City
- Melbourne Victory
- Newcastle Jets
- Perth Glory
- Sydney FC
- Wellington Phoenix
- Western Sydney Wanderers
- Western United
A-League 2023/24 – Schedule
The 2023/24 A-League season starts on October 20, 2023, and culminates with the Grand Final on May 25, 2024.
A-League 2023/24 – Format
Each team will play 26 regular season games followed by a finals series for the top six teams. The top two teams enter the finals series at the semi-finals, while the teams ranked third to sixth enter at the elimination-finals.
A-League 2023/24 – Betting Odds
With the A-League gradually growing its global presence, the competition has attracted increased interest from sports bettors worldwide.
Numerous soccer betting sites offer a wide range of A-League odds including the outright market, match betting, top goalscorer and many more.
Melbourne City are the bookmakers’ favourites to win the title, but several other teams have a genuine chance of lifting the trophy. Here are the latest odds:
- Melbourne City – 14/5
- Central Coast Mariners – 5/1
- Western Sydney Wanderers – 6/1
- Adelaide United – 7/1
- Sydney FC – 7/1
- Melbourne Victory – 8/1
- Western United – 10/1
- Wellington Phoenix – 14/1
- Macarthur FC – 18/1
- Brisbane Roar – 20/1
- Newcastle Jets – 25/1
- Perth Glory 33/1
A-League – Recent Grand Finals
Seven different teams have won the A-League Grand Final in the past ten years. The results were as follows:
- 2013/14 – Brisbane Roar 2–1 Western Sydney Wanderers
- 2014/15 – Melbourne Victory 3–0 Sydney FC
- 2015/16 – Adelaide United 3–1 Western Sydney Wanderers
- 2016/17 – Sydney FC 1–1 (4–2p) Melbourne Victory
- 2017/18 – Melbourne Victory 1–0 Newcastle Jets
- 2018/19 – Sydney FC 0–0 (4–1p) Perth Glory
- 2019/20 – Sydney FC 1–0 Melbourne City
- 2020/21 – Melbourne City 3–1 Sydney FC
- 2021/22 – Western United 2–0 Melbourne City
- 2022/23 – Central Coast Mariners 6–1 Melbourne City
A-League 2023/24 – Round 1 Fixtures
The first round of fixtures this season are as follows:
Friday, October 20
- Adelaide United vs Central Coast Mariners
Saturday, October 21
- Macarthur FC vs Brisbane Roar
- Melbourne City vs Western United
- Sydney FC vs Melbourne Victory
Sunday, October 22
- Western Sydney Wanderers vs Wellington Phoenix
- Perth Glory vs Newcastle Jets
A-League 2023/24 – Notable Games
Here are some of the key A-League fixtures to watch out for during the season.
- Saturday, October 28 – Wellington Phoenix vs Perth Glory
- Saturday, November 4 – Melbourne Victory vs Adelaide United
- Saturday, November 25 – Newcastle Jets vs Central Coast Mariners
- Saturday, November 25 – Sydney FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers
- Saturday, December 16 – Melbourne Victory vs Sydney FC
- Sunday, December 17 – Melbourne City vs Central Coast Mariners
- Saturday, December 23 – Melbourne City vs Melbourne Victory
- Sunday, December 31 – Central Coast Mariners vs Perth Glory
- Friday, January 12 – Melbourne Victory vs Western United
- Friday, January 26 – Melbourne Victory vs Sydney FC
- Saturday, February 17 – Melbourne City vs Melbourne Victory
- Saturday, February 24 – Perth Glory vs Wellington Phoenix
- Saturday, March 2 – Central Coast Mariners vs Newcastle Jets
- Saturday, March 2 – Western Sydney Wanderers vs Sydney FC
- Saturday, March 9 – Adelaide United vs Melbourne Victory
- Saturday, April 6 – Melbourne Victory vs Melbourne City
- Saturday, April 13 – Sydney FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers
- Saturday, April 27 – Newcastle Jets vs Central Coast Mariners
A-League 2023/24 – Live Streaming
A-League matches will be broadcast live and free on 10 Bold and 10 Play every weekend and are available to live stream on Paramount+.