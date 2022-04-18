3 Players Who Could Excel in the Premier League Next Season

The race to gain promotion into the Premier League is going to prove very interesting to watch in the final weeks of the season. There are still around 14 teams who have a realistic chance of securing one of top six spots, which would secure a place in play-offs, at the very least, at the end of the season.

Here is a look at three players who are in with a great chance of securing promotion with their team and could really make a name for themselves in the Premier League next season.

Harry Wilson (Fulham/Liverpool)

Welshman Harry Wilson opted to go out on loan this season to Fulham. That has proved to be a great move as the winger has been excellent for the Cottagers.

Fulham have been dominant in this Championship in the 2021/22 campaign. They are now as short as 1/100 in the odds on the English Football League Championship, and Wilson has been a big part of that success.

The West London club continue to be one of the popular Championship tips as they push towards securing the title. Wilson may have a big decision to make in the summer when his loan spell expires. He has had very few opportunities with Liverpool, so he may look to secure a permanent move to Fulham.

Only Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored more goals than Wilson in this Fulham squad this season. He looks ready to prove his class in the Premier League, should he get the opportunity.

Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth)

Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke has already had three seasons in the Premier League, but he has only managed to find the back of the net in the top flight on four occasions. The Englishman is now a much better player than the one who struggled for goals in the 2019/20 campaign.

Solanke has already broken the 20-goal mark this season in the Championship. He is an excellent finisher, and although he is likely to be stepping up a level in the next campaign, he should continue to score goals.

The Cherries man will have aspirations of breaking into Gareth Southgate’s England team in the near future. He has already featured once for the Three Lions and another call-up cannot be ruled out if he shines next season.

Djed Spence (Nottingham Forest/Middlesbrough)

Full back Djed Spence opted to go out on loan at Nottingham Forest from Middlesbrough at the start of the season. It has proved a good move as he has been able to excel in Steve Cooper’s team.

Spence showcased his class in the FA Cup games against Arsenal and Leicester this season. That could be an early taste of the level he will be playing from July. A number of Premier League clubs are thought to be keen on making a move for the 21-year-old this summer.

The on-loan defender won the Championship Player of the Month Award in March. He has been a big player for Forest in their bid to earn a spot back in the Premier League.

If the above three players do go on to have success in the Premier League, it could encourage more players to gain some experience in the Championship in the early stages of their careers.