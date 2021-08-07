10 Best football/soccer players to sport long hairstyle in 2021

Football has shared a long relationship with hairstyles. David Beckham arguably initiated the trend. People have often copied the hairdos of Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos and any of their favourite superstars.

The trend only seems to be growing. More and more footballers are sticking to a particular hairstyle that is recognized by fans. Currently, in football, trend of trimmed hairstyle is on the up. However, the long hairstyle is something which remains unique in football.

Here are the 10 Best football players to sport long hairstyle in 2021 –

10. Marcelo

Marcelo in action for Real Madrid

Marcelo is one of the top fullbacks in the world. The curly hairdo has almost become a trademark for the Brazilian. The left-back was a prominent member of the Real Madrid squad which won the UEFA Champions League three times in a row. The hairdo is shared by other Brazilians as well. Likes of Willian and David Luiz can be added to the same category.

9. Edinson Cavani

Cavani in the Premier League (Via Times of India)

Edinson Cavani made his mark among Europe’s elites while playing for PSG. He established himself as one of the best strikers in the game. The Uruguayan has been synonymous with his long hair. He recently made the switch to England. The player signed for Manchester United and was seen in his usual hairstyle with a hairband at Old Trafford.

8. Hector Bellerin

Hector Bellerin of Arsenal FC during the Europa League semifinal first leg football match played between Villarreal CF and Arsenal FC at Estadio de la Ceramica on Villarreal, Spain. Villarreal Spain – ZUMAd159 20210429_zia_d159_121 Copyright: xGerardxFrancox

While he may not be the best footballer on the list, he certainly could top the list in terms of style. Hector Bellerin isn’t the one to shy away from fashion. The Arsenal man has always shown his love for clothes and hairstyles. The Spaniard currently rocks middle partition long hair.

7. Dele Alli

Certain eyebrows could be raised here. However, we must not forget Alli was one of the top talents just a few years ago. The player has had a rough couple of seasons. However, could definitely turn it around in a whisper.

Dele Alli for Tottenham (via Tottenham)

He was currently seen in with a new hairdo. The Spurs man could be rocking the dreadlocks for the upcoming season.

6. Virgil Van Dijk

Liverpool centre-back comes in at number six. While the hairstyle is quite ordinary, the player is not. Van Dijk is one of the best centre-back in the English game. He is also a Premier League and a Champions League winner with Liverpool.

The player will be resuming normal services this season after returning from a long term injury.

5. Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring the opening goal from a penalty during the Serie A match between AC Milan and ACF Fiorentina at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on April 7, 2012 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

The hairstyle is similar to Van Dijk. However, Zlatan is an icon of the game. The player could be one of the best players to have not won the UEFA Champions League. Even at the age of 39, the Swedish international is playing for one of the top clubs in the world – AC Milan.

Zlatan with any other hair would be hard to imagine.

4. Luka Modric

Luka Modric

Luka Modric is one of the top footballers in the world. The Croatian has secured his legacy in the club and international football. At the age of 35, Modric still holds the midfield for Real Madrid with ease. His hairstyle has also been the same for quite a while.

The midfielder is arguably one of the best players in the history of football.

3. Gareth Bale

Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale celebrates his goal

The Welshman has been rocking the hairstyle for a few years now. The player has declined in the past few seasons. However, we must not forget that Real Madrid broke their transfer record to buy Bale. He was also part of the Real Madrid squad that was covered in Champions League glory.

Bale could arguably go down as one of the best British players ever.

2. Sergio Ramos

Ramos in new colors (via Marca)

Former Real Madrid captain comes in second on the list. Sergio Ramos has committed to long hair for the past two seasons. The Spaniard will go down as one of the most decorated players in the history of Real Madrid.

The player will start a new chapter with PSG.

1. Jack Grealish

Jack Grealish has left Aston Villa

No one would have believed that an Aston Villa player could’ve topped this list. However, such has been the year for Jack Grealish. The player had one of the best individual campaigns with Aston Villa. He was then selected for the England squad which reached the finals of UEFA Euro 2020.

To top it off, Jack Grealish has just signed with Manchester City. With the £100 million figure, Grealish has become the most expensive player in the history of the Premier League.