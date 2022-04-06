Even though 22 players play football on the pitch, the spectators watching the game from the stands play a decisive role. Sometimes they cheer, sometimes they boo and sometimes they sing chants to encourage the players. So let’s find out which ones are the 10 best football chants of all time.

The Covid-19 pandemic has shown how essential fans are in a game. Players sometimes get exhausted in games; that’s where the fans come in with their cheering and singing. The fans’ chants create an electric atmosphere in the stadium that gives an extra boost to the players.

These are the factors that are often overlooked in the big picture but make a significant difference in matches. We have listed out the top 10 football chants of all times, so without further ado, let’s get started.

10. Blue moon – Manchester City

Written by Richard Rogers and Lorenz Hart, the original version came in 1934. It was first picked up by Crewe Alexandra’s fans. But later, the improvised version became a hit with Manchester City fans. The ‘Blue moon’ anthem has become so popular that it has secured the 10th spot in the 10 best football chants of all time.

Blue moon,

You saw me standing alone

Without a dream in my heart

Without a love of my own.

Blue moon

You knew just what I was there for

You heard me saying a prayer for

Someone I really could care for.

And then there suddenly appeared before me

The only one my arms will hold

I heard somebody whisper please adore me

And when I looked, the moon had turned to gold.

Blue moon

Now I’m no longer alone

Without a dream in my heart

Without a love of my own.

9. On the ball, City – Norwich City

Norwich City has lost its form over the last few years, but that hasn’t stopped the supporters from coming to the stadium with the yellow-green jersey and supporting their favourite club. Often they sing a specific chant: ‘On the ball, City.’

The original version of the song was written in the 1890s, and it is one of the world’s oldest football chants. Due to his longevity and popularity among supporters, it has secured the 9th spot in the 10 best football chants of all time.

“Kick off, throw it in, have a little scrimmage, Keep it low, a splendid rush, bravo, win or die; On the ball, City, never mind the danger, Steady on, now’s your chance, Hurrah! We’ve scored a goal. City! *Clap* City! *Clap* City! *Clap*.”

8. One-nil to the Arsenal – Arsenal

Arsenal used to be a formidable force in the 70s. They won the English First Division title in 1970-71. Their glory was also celebrated by the Gunners’ supporters throughout the country. In 1979, the ‘Village People’ released an album whose cover was ‘Pet Shop Boys’ song ‘Go West’.

After the song became popular, the Gunners fans started using it as their chant, and it became one of the 10 best football chants of all time.

One-nil to the Arsenal,

One-nil to the Arsenal,

One-nil to the Arsenal,

One-nil to the Arsenal…

7. Blue is the colour – Chelsea

We often see famous fans creating their version of chants by taking inspiration from their favourite songs. However, there is one club whose players have completed the lyrics of their chant. Yes, we are talking about the English club Chelsea. In 1972, the Blues’ players made the song, and it became an instant hit with the supporters.

Later the club decided to play the music in every match played in Stamford Bridge and cup finals. The chant remains popular to date, and thus it has taken up the 7th spot in the 10 best football chants of all time.

Blue is the colour, football is the game

We’re all together and winning is our aim

So cheer us on through the sun and rain

Cos Chelsea, Chelsea is our name.

Here at the Bridge, whether rain or fine

We can shine all the time

Home or away, come and see us play

You’re welcome any day

Blue is the colour, football is the game

We’re all together and winning is our aim

So cheer us on through the sun and rain

Cos Chelsea, Chelsea is our name

Come to the Shed and we’ll welcome you

Wear your blue and see us through

Sing loud and clear until the game is done

Sing Chelsea everyone

Blue is the colour, football is the game

We’re all together and winning is our aim

So cheer us on through the sun and rain

Cos Chelsea, Chelsea is our name.

Blue is the colour, football is the game

We’re all together and winning is our aim

So cheer us on through the sun and rain

Cos Chelsea, Chelsea is our name.

6. Marching on Together – Leeds United

The ‘Marching on Together’ song is an original composition by Les Reed and Barry Mason. After the song came in 1972, it mesmerized the Leeds fans. Apart from gaining popularity as a football chant, the song held a strong position in the UK Singles Chart for three months and peaked as high as 10th on the list.

The chant has become the official anthem of ‘Leeds United’, who plays it in every home game. Considering the popularity and influence of the chant, we have put it in the 6thg position of the 10 best football chants of all time.

Here we go with Leeds United,

We’re gonna give the boys a hand

Stand up and sing for Leeds united

They are the greatest in the land,

Na na na

Everyday, we’re all gonna say

We love you Leeds! Leeds! Leeds!

Everywhere, we’re gonna be there

We, love you Leeds! Leeds! Leeds!

Marching On Together!

We’re gonna see you win

Na na na na na na

We are so proud

We shout it out loud we love you Leeds! Leeds! Leeds!

We’ve been through it all together

And we’ve had our ups and downs (UPS AND DOWNS!)

We’re gonna stay with you forever

At least until the world stops going round

Na na na

Everyday, we’re all gonna say we love you Leeds!Leeds!Leeds!

Everywhere, we’re gonna be there

We, love you Leeds! Leeds! Leeds!

Marching On Together!

We’re gonna see you win

Na na na na na na

We are so proud

We shout it out loud we love you Leeds! Leeds! Leeds!

We are so proud, we shout it out Loud we love you LEEDS! LEEDS! LEEDS!

5. Stern Des Südens – Bayern Munich

Winning the league title 31 times, Bayern Munich has shown their dominance in German football. The fans have embodied Die Rotten’s aggression in off-pitch activities. The Bayern fans sing a song named ‘Stern Des Südens’ written by German songwriter Willy Astor to remind the opponents about their success.

In English, the song’s name means: “Star of the South.’ The chant has taken up the 5th spot in the 10 best football chants of all time.

Welche Münchner Fußballmannschaft kennt man auf der ganzen Welt?

Wie heißt dieser Klub, der hierzulande die Rekorde hält?

Wer hat schon gewonnen, was es jemals zu gewinnen gab?

Wer bringt seit Jahrzehnten unsre Bundesliga voll auf Draht?

FC Bayern, Stern des Südens

Du wirst niemals untergehen

Weil wir in guten wie in schlechten Zeiten

Zueinander stehen

FC Bayern, deutscher Meister

Ja, so heißt er, mein Verein

Ja, so war es und so ist es

Und so wird es immer sein

Wo wird lauschend angegriffen? Wo wird täglich spioniert?

Wo ist Presse, wo ist Rummel? Wo wird immer diskutiert?

Wer spielt in jedem Stadion vor ausverkauftem Haus?

Wer hält den großen Druck der Gegner stets aufs Neue aus?

FC Bayern, Stern des Südens

Du wirst niemals untergehen

Weil wir in guten wie in schlechten Zeiten

Zueinander stehen

FC Bayern, deutscher Meister

Ja, so heißt er, mein Verein

Ja, so war es und so ist es

Und so wird es immer sein

Ob Bundesliga im Pokal oder Champions League

Ja, gibt es denn was schöneres als einen Bayern-Sieg?

Hier ist Leben, hier ist Liebe, hier ist Feuer und auch Leid

Bayern München, Deutschlands bester, bis in alle Ewigkeit

FC Bayern, Stern des Südens

Du wirst niemals untergehen

Weil wir in guten wie in schlechten Zeiten

Zueinander stehen

FC Bayern, deutscher Meister

Ja, so heißt er, mein Verein

Ja, so war es und so ist es

Und so wird es immer sein

FC Bayern, Stern des Südens

Du wirst niemals untergehen

Weil wir in guten wie in schlechten Zeiten

Zueinander stehen

FC Bayern, deutscher Meister

Ja, so heißt er, mein Verein

Ja, so war es und so ist es

Und so wird es immer sein

FC Bayern, deutscher Meister

Ja, so heißt er, mein Verein

Ja, so war es und so ist es

Und so wird es immer sein

4. Allez paris saint germain – PSG

PSG started gathering a lot of love from supporters in the 70s. The club’s visionary leader Charles Talar felt the need for a chant that the fans would be able to sing to show their support to the players. He recorded the original conversion in 1977, and PSG supporters popularized it all around the globe. ‘Allez Paris Saint Germain’ has ranked 4th in the 10 best football chants of all-time list.

Allez PSG

Allez PSG

Allez PSG

Allez PSG

Allez PSG

PSG, ton nom nous uni

PSG, ici c’est Paris

Tous ensemble, le cœur à jamais

Rouge et bleu, pour le PSG

Allez Paris Saint-Germain

Allez Paris Saint-Germain

Allez Paris Saint-Germain

Allez Paris Saint-Germain

Allez Paris Saint-Germain

Allez Paris Saint-Germain

Allez Paris Saint-Germain

Allez Paris Saint-Germain

PSG, le parc est mythique

PSG, Paris est magique

Tous ensemble, unis pour gagner

Rouge et bleu, pour le PSG

Allez Paris Saint-Germain

Allez Paris Saint-Germain

Allez Paris Saint-Germain

Allez Paris Saint-Germain

Allez Paris Saint-Germain

Allez Paris Saint-Germain

Allez Paris Saint-Germain

Allez Paris Saint-Germain

Allez PSG

Allez PSG

Allez PSG

Allez PSG

Allez PSG

Allez PSG

Allez PSG

Allez PSG

Allez PSG

3. Cant del Barça – FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona’s stadium, Camp Nou, has the highest capacity in Europe. It has space for 99,354 people. But imagine how the stadium would be without any sound? It would seem like a graveyard. Fortunately, the reality is pretty opposite.

The FC Barcelona supporters create one of the most extraordinary environments in the stadium by shouting, cheering and singing the ‘Cant del Barça’ chant. The club introduced the song in 1974 to celebrate its 75th anniversary.

Jaume Picas and Josep Maria Espinàs wrote the song, and the music was composed by Manuel Valls. Now, you’ll be able to hear it in every game that Barcelona plays in Camp Nou because it has become the club’s official anthem.

Tot el camp

És un clam

Som la gent blaugrana

Tant se val d’on venim

Si del sud o del nord

Ara estem d’acord estem d’acord

Una bandera ens agermana

Blaugrana al vent

Un crit valent

Tenim un nom que el sap tothom

Barça, Barça, Barça!

Jugadors

Seguidors

Tots units fem força

Són molts anys plens d’afanys

Són molts gols que hem cridat.

I s’ha demostrat s’ha demostrat

Que mai ningú no ens podrà tòrcer.

Blaugrana al vent

Un crit valent

Tenim un nom que el sap tothom

Barça, Barça, Barça!

2. Glory Glory Man United – Manchester United

Even though Manchester United has been one of the most successful teams in England, their chant came pretty late. The ‘Glory Glory Man United’ was introduced before the 1983 FA Cup final. Frank Renshaw, a member of Herman’s Hermit, wrote the song. You can hear it whenever the Red Devils play in Old Trafford.

Glory glory Man united,

Glory glory Man united,

Glory glory Man united,

As the reds go marching on on on!

Just like the busby babes in days gone by,

We’ll keep the red flags flying high,

Your gonna see us all from far and wide,

Your gonna hear the masses sing with pride.

United, Man united,

We’re the boys in red and we’re on our way to Wembley!

Wembley, Wembley,

We’re the famous Man united and we’re going to Wembley,

Wembley, Wembley,

We’re the famous Man united and we’re going to Wembley

In Seventy-Seven it was Docherty

Atkinson will make it Eighty-Three

And everyone will no just who we are,

They’ll be singing que sera sera

United, Man united,

We’re the boys in red and we’re on our way to Wembley!

Wembley, Wembley,

We’re the famous Man united and we’re going to Wembley,

Wembley, Wembley,

We’re the famous Man united and we’re going to Wembley

Glory glory Man united,

Glory glory Man united,

Glory glory Man united,

As the reds go marching on on on!

Glory glory Man united,

Glory glory Man united,

Glory glory Man united,

As the reds go marching on on on!

Glory glory Man united,

Glory glory Man united,

Glory glory Man united,

As the reds go marching on on on!

1. You’ll Never Walk Alone – Liverpool

Liverpool fans probably create the best atmosphere in the world at Anfield. Liverpool has made some of the best comebacks in football, but it wouldn’t have been possible without the electrifying chants of the fans.

The Reds fans chant the ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ song whose first version came into existence in 1945 Rodgers and Hammerstein musical Carousel. However, the song became popular among the Liverpool supporters when Liverpudlian Merseyside group Gerry and the Pacemakers performed it in 1963.

Considering the massive admiration it received from the supporters, the Merseyside club made it their official anthem.

When you walk through a storm

Hold your head up high

And don’t be afraid of the dark

At the end of a storm

There’s a golden sky

And the sweet silver song of a lark

Walk on through the wind

Walk on through the rain

Though your dreams be tossed and blown

Walk on, walk on

With hope in your heart

And you’ll never walk alone

You’ll never walk alone

Walk on, walk on

With hope in your heart

And you’ll never walk alone

You’ll never walk alone

