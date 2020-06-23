Zlatan Ibrahimovic is one of the greatest Swedish strikers of all-time and here is all about his net worth and more.

Net Worth (2020) $190million Salary (2020) $7million Age 38 Date of Birth 3 October, 1981 International team Sweden Current club AC Milan

Net worth

Zlatan Ibrahimovic hit a net worth of around $190million in the year 2020.

His current contract at AC Milan sees him earning over $7million a year. Ibra’s endorsement pay equals another $3million at the Italian club.

Personal Life

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has one sibling, Sanelas and four half-siblings. His longtime partner is Helena Seger, who is elder to him by over 4 years. He has two sons with her: Maximilian, who was born 22 September 2006 and Vincent who was born on 6 March 2008.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, his wife and children, attend the final match of the ninth and final ATP World Tour Masters 1000 indoor tennis tournament (Photo credit should read KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images)

Ibrahimovic is fluent in five languages. Apart from his mother tongue Swedish, he is able to speak fluently in Bosnian, English, Spanish and Italian.

Career and Achievements

Ibrahimovic began his career at Malmo FF in 1999 and signed for Ajax two years later. At Ajax, Ibrahimovic gained a reputation as one of the most promising forwards in Europe and departed two years later for Juventus.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic of Ajax Amsterdam celebrates after scoring against Vitesse Arnhem (Photo credit should read -/AFP via Getty Images)

He excelled in Serie A in a strike partnership with David Trezeguet, before joining domestic rivals Internazionale in 2006, where he won the Capocannoniere and finished as the Serie A top scorer in 2008–09 and won three consecutive Serie A titles with them.

He moved to Barcelona in 2019 in one of the world’s most expensive transfers. However, Ibra returned to Italy the following season, joining Milan. With them, he won another Serie A title before moving to Paris Saint-Germain in 2012.

His four-season stint in Paris was brilliant as Ibra won several trophies. This included four consecutive Ligue 1 titles. Ibrahimovic was also the top scorer in the division three times. He also became PSG’s all-time leading scorer during his stay there.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates after scoring his team’s second goal during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Sunderland (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

He joined Manchester United on a free transfer in 2016. The Swede won the FA Community Shield, Football League Cup and UEFA Europa League in his first season. Ibrahimovic joined American club LA Galaxy in 2018. Two years later, he rejoined Milan for whom he still plays.

International Career

Ibrahimovic is one of ten players to have made 100 or more appearances for his national team. He has made those appearances over 15 years. Ibra is also Sweden’s leading goalscorer with 62 goals.

However, his luck in international tournaments hasn’t been great. Ibra has featured in two World Cups (2002 and 2006) but hasn’t been able to do much.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring the opening goal from a penalty during (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

The Swede also participated in four Euros (2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016) without much success. He has been handed the Guldbollen a record 11 times.

Ibrahimovic also scored an incredible bicycle kick against England. That won him the 2013 FIFA Puskas Award.

Individually, Ibrahimovic was named in the FIFA FIFPro World XI in 2013 and finished at a peak of fourth for the FIFA Ballon d’Or in 2013.

Zlatan has more than almost 8million followers on Twitter and 43 million followers on Instagram making him one of the most sought after players for marketing by brands.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic of AC Milan and his children after the Serie A match between AC Milan and Novara Calcio at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on May 13, 2012 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

Most of Zlatan’s sports equipment was sponsored by Nike from the beginning stages of his career until he switched to the rival German company, Adidas for the 2016-17 season. However, he switched back and currently endorses Nike currently while playing for AC Milan.

Apart from sporting goods he also advertises a lot of consumer products which includes the likes of Nivea, Volvo, Fortnite, Vitamin Well Sports and Microsoft Xbox among others.

Charitable Work

In 2007, Zlatan, with the help of Nike, self-funded Zlatan Court in the streets of the city district Rosengard in his hometown of Malmo. He provided a playing mat, goalposts, lighting and a modern fence.

In 2008, he donated new Nike kits to his youth club, FBK Balkan.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic #9 of Los Angeles Galaxy reacts as his goal is called off (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Zlatan paid $51,000 to send the Swedish national football team in 2014 for the intellectually disabled to the INAS World Football Championships in Brazil.

In 2015, in a league match against Caen, Zlatan took off his shirt after scoring a goal to unveil the removable tattooed names of 50 people suffering from hunger around the world, in a gesture to raise awareness for famine in accordance with the United Nations World Food Programme.

Cars Owned By Zlatan

Zlatan primarily drives his Porsche 918 Spyder and Ferrari Enzo. He’s also been spotted in a host of other fast rides like an Audi S8, Masarati Gran Tourismo and Lamborghini Gallardo. His general likeness towards fast cars is very well known.

Newly appointed AC Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic leaves in a car surrounded by supporters following his arrival at Linate airport, on January 2, 2020. (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)

He often refuses to come to training in the club issued cars.