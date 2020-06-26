Zinedine Zidane is one of the greatest in the history of the game and here is all about his net worth, family and more

Net Worth (2020) €62million Salary (2020) €12million Age 48 Date of Birth 23 June, 1972 International team France Current club Real Madrid

Net Worth

Zinedine Zidane has been around the footballing scene for a long time now, and it’s not surprising that his net worth is touted to be in the region of $70million(€62m) in 2020.

Having retired as a player, it wasn’t until 2016 that Zidane began his job as the manager of Real Madrid.

Real Madrid’s French coach Zinedine Zidane gestures during a match(Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP) (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images)

There are only a few names in European football who have achieved such success as both a player and a manager. And it’s safe to say that the best of Zidane is undoubtedly yet to come.

The gaffer currently pulls a salary of around €12m on a yearly basis for managing Madrid. However, the wage bolstered by multiple incentivised bonuses.

Playing career

Zidane’s most renowned career moment was undoubtedly the head-butt incident during the 2006 FIFA World Cup that seemed to completely shock the footballing world.

Many, to this day, argue that if it wasn’t for Zidane’s decision to go through with in, that France could’ve been able to go on and beat Italy to the title that year.

Zinedine Zidane (L) gesturing after head-butting Italian defender Marco Materazzi during the World Cup 2006 final AFP PHOTO /JOHN MACDOUGALL/FILES (Photo credit should read JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP via Getty Images)

The attacker went on to earn more than a 100 caps for the French national team in his career. Zidane was part of the squad that won the FIFA World Cup in France all the way back in 1998, and also the team that secured the European Championships in Belgium a couple of years later.

Zinedine Zidane during the 1998 World Cup (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images)

The Frenchman was a trendsetter in terms of his ability on the pitch though, as was displayed from his long spells at Juventus and Real Madrid – arguably the two grandest clubs in world football.

Add in the fact that he made more than 150 La Liga and Serie A appearances each, and it begins to become clear that Zidane is a true legend of the European game. He was a part of the Los Blancos team that included Luis Figo, Ronaldo, David Beckham and Roberto Carlos.

Managerial Career

Zidane was first appointed as the manager of Real Madrid back in January 2016, after a long spell working with the Castilla side at the Bernabeu.

His association with Madrid began in 2012, when he was appointed initially as the sporting director, with promotions to U17 team manager, Castilla assistant coach, and then Castilla manager, all happening within a few years.

Zinedine Zidane shows the trophy after winning the UEFA Champions League Final match between Real Madrid and Club Atletico de Madrid (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

After being given the first-team job, it’s safe to say that the Frenchman has an instant impact. He helped Los Blancos secure the Champions League title in his first season in charge. This formidable feat was repeated during the next two La Liga campaigns.

In the summer of 2018, with three back-to-back Champions League winners medals under his belt, Zidane decided to call it quits.

The Madrid fan base were thankful for his efforts. Although the La Liga club did find a replacement, he was brought back in March 2019.

The French legend prefers to utilise a free-flowing style of attacking football. This involves a considerable amount of quick passing in midfield and proper utilisation of the wide areas.

Personal Life

The Zidane has been just as successful in his personal life, as he has been in football.

Zinedine Zidane poses with his wife Veronique after giving a press conference on (Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP)

Having met his wife, Veronique, all the way back when he was 17, the pair now have four children. All of whom are involved in the footballing world.

Enzo Zidane, Luca Zidane, Theo Zidane and Elyaz Zidane are the Frenchman’s four kids. While Luca and Enzo are plying their trades elsewhere, Theo and Elyaz are still working their way up the ranks at Madrid.

Former French football player Youri Djorkaeff (up,L), France’s five-time Olympic biathlon champion Martin Fourcade (up, R), former French football player and former Real Madrid’s coach Zinedine Zidane (C,2L) with wife Veronique (C,L) and their sons Real Madrid’s French goalkeeper Luca (C,R) and Lausanne’s midfielder Enzo (C,R) look on during the men’s singles final match between Spain’s Rafael Nadal and Austria’s Dominic Thiem on day fifteen of The Roland Garros 2018 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on June 10, 2018. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP)

The Frenchman, unlike some of the other players from his generation, wasn’t involved in too many sponsorship or endorsement deals. The Madrid manager’s biggest presence was with universal sporting goods company Adidas, while network provided Orange also utilised his services.

An unlikely recipient that utilised Zidane as their company’s face was India-based real estate firm Kanakia Group. The World Cup winner was appointed as the company’s brand ambassador, so as to promote business in a worldwide market.

Charity And Awareness

Zidane was appointed by the United Nations as the ambassador to their United National Development Programme back in 2001. Having come through a childhood that was stricken due to the harsh realities of poverty, Zidane worked hand-in-hand with the UN to promote the UNDP’s mission to wipe poverty from the face of the earth.

The Frenchman has also represented in multiple charity matches that have been conducted by FIFA and UEFA.

Zinedine Zidane for Real Madrid in a Champions League game (Photo by Christof Koepsel/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Zidane has featured in fundraising matches for various issues – including the crisis in the core of the African continent. He also to help fund the fight against Ebola in some African nations.

What cars does Zidane own?

The Frenchman isn’t the most flamboyant of managers. Hence, he doesn’t have the number of automobiles that some of the other names in the industry do.

Michael Schumacher (R) gives a passenger ride to retired French international footballer Zinedine Zidane (L) in a Ferrari FXX car at the Nevers Magny-Cours racetrack (Photo credit should read BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images)

He does own a Ferrari and an Audi R8. However, the former World Cup winner is often seen driving around in him luxury Range Rover.