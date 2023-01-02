Zach Abbott-Esbrand 2023 – Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Zach Abbott is an English professional football player who plays as a defender for the Premier League team Nottingham Forest and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Salary, Sponsors, Girlfriend, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Zach Abbott is a product of Nottingham Forest’s youth academy. He gained promotions from all levels in the club and finally reached the senior squad in 2022. He trains so hard to prove his worth in the League.

He has represented England’s national team at youth levels and waits for his senior call-up. Let us get to know more about Zach’s profile in the coming paragraphs.

Zach Abbott of Nottingham Forest in the youth cup final against Manchester United’s youth team. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Zach Abbott Facts And Wiki

Birth Place England Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Taurus Net Worth NA Age 16 Birthday 13 May 2006 Nationality English Position Defender Senior Clubs Nottingham Forest Achievements NA Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media NA

Zach Abbott Net Worth and Salary

The 16-year-old’s net worth is not known yet, but it is pretty sure that the youngster will reach heights within a few years. The current market value of the player is valued at 250,000 euros by Transfermarkt. The player currently earns an average salary of £9,360 per year playing for Nottingham Forest as per the contract. The player needs to prove his worth to get a better salary from the top club.

Zach Abbott Club Career

Zach is a product of Nottingham Forest academy. He was promoted to the senior squad of the club in 2022. He made his debut against Grimsby Town in an EFL Cup match on 23 August 2022. The match ended in a 3-0 win. He has not made his debut for the club in the Premier League so far and is working hard to earn his league debut.

We're back underway at Meadow Lane with Oli Hammond, Zach Abbott and Billy Fewster coming on at the break. 🔄



⚫️⚪️ #NOT 0-1 #NFFC 🌳🔴 pic.twitter.com/3yKuwCld8Y — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) July 26, 2022

He was a member of the academy team and helped the team reach the FA youth cup finals which were the first of the club in its history. He played the entire match of the Cup Final against Manchester United at Old Trafford on 11 May 2022. The match ended in a 3-1 defeat and they ended up being runners in the tournament.

Zach Abbott International Career

Zach is a teenager and has represented England’s youth team at the national level. He made his U16 debut on 12 April 2022 against Netherlands U16 in the Montaigu Tournament which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Zach Abbott Family

Josh was born on 13 May 2002 in England. The player has kept his family details secret till now and hasn’t revealed anything yet. Everyone hopes that he continues his happy time with his family.

Zach Abbott Girlfriend

Zach prefers to spend time on training grounds to improve himself in the game rather than dating as he knows that he is young. He has not been seen sharing pictures of any girls on his social media account and as per reports he is currently single and not dating anyone.

Zach Abbott Sponsors and Endorsements

Zach Abbott has not been seen endorsing any products on his social media account. He has been working hard to reach the top level so that he can get sponsored by a top company.

Zach Abbott Cars and Tattoos

The 16-year-old defender has not been spotted driving a car in the streets of England. It is certain that the player is having a luxurious lifestyle from his good net worth and might have a good collection of cars to roam around the city at the weekends. Unlike many footballers, the player has not shown his interest in getting tattooed.

