Who Is Maria Duus? Meet The Girlfriend Of Yussuf Poulsen

Maria Duus is the stunning girlfriend of RB Leipzig star Yussuf Poulsen. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Apart from being a supportive girlfriend and casting mother, Maria is also a big-hearted person. She has gained popularity on Instagram through her alluring photos. Many fans believe she is the wife of Yussuf Poulsen. However, the information is not correct as the pair are yet to get married. Even though their relationship is no secret to the fans, many don’t know how Maria is as a person. So, today we are going to take a deep dive into the exciting life of the beautiful Danish lady. Follow along to learn the age, net worth, career, kids and family of the girlfriend of Yussuf Poulsen.

Michelle Lindemann Jensen Facts & Wiki

Birthday July 14, 1994 Place of Birth Denmark Nationality Danish Residency N.A Boyfriend Yussuf Poulsen Job Model and Influencer Instagram @duusmaria Height 5 ft 5 inch (170 cm) Weight 60 kg Tattoos N.A Smoking N.A. Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Blue Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Maria Duus Childhood and Family

Maria was born on July 14, 1994. She is a person who likes the spotlight and stardom. Often she flaunts the red carpet with her boyfriend. She makes many public appearances, and her Instagram profile is a live directory of her day to day life. Despite such a personality, she has maintained secrecy regarding her family and childhood. We currently don’t know the name of her father and mother. She hasn’t yet disclosed whether she has a sibling. We are still investigating to find the missing pieces. So stay tuned to know more about the girlfriend of Yussuf Poulsen.

Maria has a vibrant personality and an optimistic approach. (Credit: Imago Images)

Maria Duus Education

Maria went to high school in her hometown. After she graduated, she joined the curriculum of a university. But her course is still unknown. We are unsure whether Maria met with his boyfriend when she was still in college.

Maria Duus career

Maria is a successful model with a large fanbase. She has collaborated with major brands and has done photoshoots for top magazines. She is also a brand ambassador for a jewellery brand. Her passion and hard work have earned her fame in the modelling industry, and she is on the right track to make it big. The glamour world has always been her dream world, and she has managed to protect and grow her dream.

Maria is also an Instagram influencer. Her alluring figure and beautiful face have earned her a lot of fans on the social media platform. She currently has 21k followers. She has collaborated with top brands to promote their brands on social media. We are unsure of the amount of money she errands from brand endorsements. However, looking at her reach and influence, our guess is that her earnings alone are enough to provide a comfortable living.

Yussuf started dating Maria in 2015. (Picture was taken from Maria’s Instagram page)

Maria Duus Net Worth

Maria’s yearly earnings are unknown. We are still investigating the matter. But calculating her net worth has been difficult for us without the complete data set.

Yussuf Poulsen’s net worth is believed to be around €10 Million. His current wages at RB Leipzig is considered to be €2 Million-per-year. His career at this point seems on the rise, so there is a high possibility that he would earn a lucrative contract very soon.

Maria Duus boyfriend, Yussuf Poulsen

Yussuf Poulsen started his professional journey with Danish team Lyngby BK. With his natural goalscoring abilities and top-notch shooting skills, it didn’t take him long to rise to the top of his country’s charts. RB Leipzig signed him in 2013, and he has been an integral part of the squad since then. He has already scored five goals in the current campaign and given three assists despite suffering from a Torn Muscle Fibre issue.

Yussuf Poulsen with his girlfriend Maria Duus on vacation. (Picture was taken from LifeBlogger)

Maria Duus and Yussuf Poulsen relationship

Yussuf Poulsen met with his girlfriend in 2015. Since their first meeting, she has taken up a prominent place in the striker’s heart. After their initial meeting, the duo started meeting each other very often and found out that they had many common likes and dislikes. The pair have been inseparable since then. After the arrival of their first child, their relationship has grown even stronger. Many fans have a misconception that the couple is married. But our information suggests that the duo is yet to tie the knot.

Yussuf proposed to her girlfriend on July 3, 2019. Obviously, she said yes. But they haven’t planned their wedding yet. We believe that they will soon announce the big news.

Yussuf Poulsen proposing to his girlfriend Maria Duus. (Source: the Instagram account of Yussuf Poulsen)

Maria Duus and Yussuf Poulsen Children

Yussuf and Maria became father and mother for the first time in October 2020, when she brought their son into the world. She posts a lot of images of the child on her Instagram page. But the pair haven’t revealed the anime of their son yet.

Maria Duus Social media

Maria is very active on social media. She has a great fanbase that likes and supports her content. She has posted 186 posts until now on Instagram. She mostly posts pictures of herself with her boyfriend and her son.

FAQs about Maria Duus

When did Maria Duus and Yussuf Poulsen get married? The pair is yet to get married. What is Maria Duus doing now? She is a model and Instagram influencer. How old is Maria Duus? She is 28 years old. Nationality of Maria Duus? Maria is Danish. What is Maria Duus’s net worth? Maria Duus’s net worth is unknown.

