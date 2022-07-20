Thai Coliri – Yuri Alberto Girlfriend, her Family and more 

Thai Coliri is famous for being the girlfriend of rising Brazilian striker Yuri Alberto. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Thai is not the typical WAG and she doesn’t like to make excessive public appearances. She has maintained secrecy when it comes to her private information. Even though she has become the fiancee of Yuri Alberto lately, she managed to keep it secret for a period. That’s why many fans don’t know much about their love story.

Since joining Zenit Saint Petersburg in 2022, Yuri Alberto has been a crucial member of the team and a professional football player. Yuri is one of the most thrilling players to watch right now, and many of his fans are curious about his love life and want to know if she is seeing anyone. So, without further ado, let’s get started!

Thai Coliri Facts & Wiki

Birthday May 9, 2001 Place of Birth Brazil Nationality Brazilian Residency N.A Partner Yuri Alberto Job N.A Instagram @thaicoliri Height 5 ft 5 in (1.65 m) Weight 55 kg (121 lbs) Tattoos Yes Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Green Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Thai Coliri Childhood and Family

Thai was born on May 9, 2001. She likes to keep her private information away from the public eye. She hasn’t disclosed the name of her father and mother and what jobs they do. We don’t have any information regarding her siblings. Tracking the childhood and family details of the beautiful Brazilian lady has become quite challenging. However, we are on the lookout for more information and will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to learn more about the beautiful girlfriend of Yuri Alberto.

Thai was born in brazil. (Credit: Instagram)

Thai Coliri Education

Thai spent most of her childhood and early adulthood in Brazil. So there’s a high chance she completed her education at local institutions. We know that she completed her high school graduation in her hometown. After completing secondary education, she enrolled at a renowned medical institution in Brazil to study dental science.

Thai Coliri Career

Thai is a dentist. Even though she is currently enrolled at a university, she is practising her trade. Thai was always interested in helping others and when she stumbled upon the dental career, she felt she was destined to become one. Over time, she has grown a strong love for her work.

Thai is a dental practitioner. (Credit: Instagram)

Thai Coliri Net Worth

Thai’s net worth is currently under review. Calculating her net worth has become problematic as we couldn’t fetch details about her current role. But if our claim is valid and she is currently a full-time student, then her net worth seems to be considerably lower.

However, that doesn’t indicate anything about her lifestyle. Thai’s partner Alberto earns a significant amount every year from his professional contract; thus, only his income is enough for the family to enjoy a luxurious life.

Thai Coliri and Yuri Alberto Relationship

Yuri Alberto met his girlfriend in 2019. Since then, the duo has remained inseparable. Their love story starts with a normal friendship, but it didn’t take them long to understand each other’s feelings. The pair managed to keep their relationship a secret for a long time.

They kept their appearances low-key and avoided the media’s attention. After several years of dating, Yuri proposed to Thai in October 2020, shortly after they welcomed their first child. However, they are not rushing their marriage because we believe they might have big plans for it.

Yuri Alberto and Thai have been together since 2019. (Credit: Instagram)

Thai Coliri and Yuri Alberto Children

The duo has one child, a daughter. Their First daughter, Ysis Coliri Monteiro, was born in June 2020.

Thai with her daughter. (Credit: Instagram)

Thai Coliri Social media

Thai has earned a lot of fame after her relationship with Yuri Alberto became public. However, she is not a big social media lover. She likes spending time without the media’s camera; hence she doesn’t give them much information about herself. She has an Instagram account and constantly posts alluring images of herself.

