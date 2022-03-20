Yerry Mina Wife Geraldine Molina Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

Who Is Geraldine Molina? Meet The Wife Of Yerry Mina

Geraldine Molina is famous for being the wife of Colombian defender Yerry Mina. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Geraldine is a pretty secretive person. She doesn’t share much on public platforms about herself. You can check her photos on Instagram, but her day-to-day lifestyle is quite unexplored. Her relationship with Yerry Mina is a complete mystery to the fans. That’s why we have decided to reveal everything there to learn about the stunning wife of Yerry Mina. Stay tuned to learn more about her.

After providing some top-class performance for Colombian and Brazilian clubs, Yerry Mina was tracked down by Barcelona who signed him in 2018. Since then the journey has been full of ups and downs for the Columbian. In recent times, he has become a reliable player for Everton.

Despite having instability in his performance, one thing he has been very certain about is his wife. In this article, we are going to discuss everything about their love story in detail. Without further ado, let’s get started.

Geraldine Molina Facts & Wiki

Birthday May 3, 1995 Place of Birth Guachené, Colombia Nationality Columbian Residency England Partner Yerry Mina Job Housewife Instagram @y.molina03 Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos N.A Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Dark Eye Colour Dark Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Geraldine Molina Childhood and Family

Geraldine’s date of birth is May 3, 1995. The Columbian beauty doesn’t want the media to spoil her day-to-day activities. Instead, she enjoys a happy and peaceful life without the intervention of excessive public interest. That’s why gathering information about her family and childhood has become difficult for us.

The details of her parents are still under review. We are also unsure whether she has any siblings. We believe she had a comfortable childhood as her parents fulfilled all her needs and want. We are on the lookout for further details about her family. We will update the article if we find new information. Stay tuned to learn more about the stunning wife of Yerry Mina.

Geraldine was born in Colombia. (Credit: Instagram)

Geraldine Molina Education

Geraldine hasn’t shared much about her education journey. But as she spent most of her childhood in Colombia, we believe she went to a local high school. We are unsure whether she went for further studies or enrolled in college. Our information suggests that she moved in with Yerry Mina at an early age. So, we believe she has skipped university.

Geraldine Molina career

Geraldine’s current role is under review. We couldn’t find anything from her social media handles. She also hasn’t talked much about the topic in public appearances. Well, we believe she is a full-time housewife. The Columbian beauty spends most of her time at home.

She also manages household chores. Looking from the outside, it may sound easy, but it gets frustrating sometimes. Mina spends most of his time at training or matches. Even when he returns home, he gets exhausted. That’s why all responsibility of the house comes on Geraldine.

Geraldine is a housewife. (Credit: Instagram)

Geraldine Molina Net Worth

Geraldine hasn’t shared any details about her earnings. She doesn’t get paid to be a housewife, so she doesn’t have a significant income source. However, her husband, Mina, earns a lot from his professional contract. Only his earnings are enough to care for the family’s needs and wants. Geraldine often travels to exotic places and spends a lot of money, so we believe she gets a handsome amount from her husband.

Geraldine Molina and Yerry Mina relationship

Yerry Mina met with his wife while he was playing for Deportivo Pasto. So, they are childhood sweethearts. Even though Mina wasn’t a big star of the team, Geraldine was attracted to him. Their conversation went further after their first meeting as both were interested in taking the relationship forward. The duo started going out on dates.

Yerry Mina and his wife Geraldine are childhood sweethearts. (Credit: Instagram)

They felt comfortable around each other and started sharing their secrets. Despite career pressure, Mina’s love story advanced at a fast pace. They were sunken in love in only a few months. When the couple tied the knot is a mystery to us. The pair have remained inseparable since then. Their trust in each other has made them a happy couple.

Geraldine Molina and Yerry Mina Children

The duo doesn’t have any children at this point. However, they have a dog named Madonna, whom they treat as their own kid.

Yerry Mina with his wife and dog. (Credit: Instagram)

Geraldine Molina Social media

Geraldine is not the kind of woman who likes to post pictures of her private life on a public platform. Instead, she prefers a calm and peaceful life without excessive media attention. She has an Instagram profile, but she barely remains active on the platform.

Yerry Mina respects his wife’s stance on social media and doesn’t post many images on his own account either.

FAQs about Geraldine Molina

When did Geraldine Molina and Yerry Mina get married? They got married at a secret wedding ceremony. What is Geraldine Molina doing now? She is a housewife. How old is Geraldine Molina? She is 27. Nationality of Geraldine Molina? She is Columbian. What is Geraldine Molina’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.