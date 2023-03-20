Yangel Herrera 2023 – Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Yangel Herrera is a Venezuelan professional football player who plays as a defensive midfielder for the Spanish club Girona on loan from Manchester City and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Yangel Herrera is a talented Venezuelan footballer who currently plays as a midfielder for Major League Soccer club New York City FC. He was born on January 7, 1998, in La Guaira, Venezuela.

Yangel Herrera is a talented and hardworking midfielder who has made a name for himself at clubs around the world. His ability to win possession and control the midfield has made him a valuable asset to any team he plays for, and his performances have earned him the respect of fans and players alike. As he continues to grow and develop, there is no doubt that Herrera will become one of the best midfielders in the world.

Yangel Herrera of Girona FC celebrates with teammates after scoring the team’s second goal during the LaLiga Santander match between Girona FC and Sevilla FC. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Yangel Herrera Facts and Wiki

Birth Place La Guaira, Venezuela Father’s Name Yasmely Ravelo Mother’s Name Ángel Herrera Star Sign Capricorn Net Worth £5.8 Million Age 25 Birthday 7 January 1998 Nationality Venezuelan Position Defensive Midfielder Senior Clubs Atlético Venezuela, Manchester City, New York City, Huesca, Granada, Espanyol, Girona. Achievements 1x Europa League runner-up1x Relegated from 2nd league1x Best assist provider Wife Yerika Ardila Children Kendall Social Media NA

Yangel Herrera’s Net Worth and Salary

Yangel Herrera is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £5.8 million as of 2023. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at €9.00m by Transfermarkt. He currently earns a salary of £832 k per year playing for Manchester City as a defensive midfielder.

Yangel Herrera Club Career

Herrera started his football career with Venezuela’s Zamora FC and joined Manchester City in 2017 before moving to Major League Soccer to play for New York City FC in 2017. During his time in MLS, he established himself as a reliable midfielder, helping New York City FC reach the playoffs in both 2018 and 2019.

In 2020, Herrera signed with Spanish club Granada CF on loan. He quickly became an important player for the team and played a key role in their successful season, helping Granada reach the quarter-finals of the Europa League and qualify for the UEFA Europa Conference League. He played a total of 42 games for the club in all competitions and scored four goals.

The Espanyol fans were chanting "Puta Barça" when Espanyol was 2-1 up against Girona in the derby. Yangel Herrera just equalized for Girona and silenced the whole stadium. #fcblive 🤫 pic.twitter.com/2KyuxNUmAF — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) January 7, 2023

After his successful loan spell at Granada, Herrera joined RCD Mallorca on a permanent deal in the summer of 2021. He has since become an integral part of the team, playing in almost every game and contributing to Mallorca’s impressive performances in La Liga. He was loaned out to Girona for a season in August 2022.

Yanger Herrera International Career

Herrera has also represented Venezuela at the international level, earning his first call-up in 2017. He has since become a regular member of the national team and has played in several important matches. He helped Venezuela reach the quarter-finals of the 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup and was also a part of the senior team that reached the final of the 2019 Copa America.

Yangel Herrera Family

Yangel Herrera was born on 7 January 1998 in Saint-Doulchard, France. His parents Yasmely Ravelo and Ángel Herrera struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.

The net worth of Yangel Herrera is estimated to be £5.8 million as of 2023. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Yangel Herrera’s wife – Marie Yangel Herrera

The Defensive Midfielder has been enjoying his time with his wife Yerika Ardila. Yerika Ardila is his long-term girlfriend, they have been dating for more than three years. The couple has been a joyful pair. In Sep 2021, the couple is blessed with a baby girl who is named Kendall and The proud father loves to spend time with his young daughter.

Yangel Herrera has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Yangel Herrera of Granada CF reacts during the La Liga Santander match between Real Betis and Granada CF (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Yangel Herrera Cars and Tattoos

Yangel Herrera’s car details are not available on the internet. It is certain that the player might have a decent car in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, Yangel Herrera has not inked his skin yet.

