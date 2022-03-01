Who is Nuria Cunillera? Meet the wife of Xavi Hernandez

Nuria is a social media influencer, and She is mainly known for being the wife of one of the best players Spain has ever produced, Xavi Hernandez.

Cunillera comes from Sabadell, Spain, and she is known for being the partner of World Cup winner and current head coach of FC Barcelona Xavi Hernandez. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Nuria Cunillera Facts

Birth Place Spain Father’s Name Na Mother’s Name NA

Star Sign NA

Net Worth (2021) $3 million Salary (2021) NA Age 40 Date of Birth November 9, 1981 University NA

Nationality Spanish Spouse Xavi Hernandez Children 2 Children Social Media Instagram

Nuria Cunillera and Xavi Hernandez Families

Nuria was born on November 9 1981, in Sabadell in Spain, but there is not much information regarding her parents or other family members. Therefore, it has been not known whether she is the only child in her family or not.

Xavi Hernandez with his beautiful wife Nuria Cullinera (Instagram)

Xavi Hernandez was born on January 25 1980, in Terrassa, Spain, to parents Joaquim Hernandez and mother Maria Merce Creus. However, there is not much about his family as they maintain a really private life.

Nuria Cunillera husband, Xavi Hernandez

Xavi Hernandez needs no introduction, probably one of the greatest midfielders of all time and now a football manager of FC Barcelona. He is mainly known for his precision passing, vision and positioning.

Xavi Hernandez of Barcelona celebrates after scoring the first goal during the La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Madrid at the Camp Nou Stadium on November 29, 2010, in Barcelona, Spain.(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

He joined La Masia, the Barcelona youth academy, at 11 and made his first debut against Mallorca in August 1998. Xavi is the first player in the club’s history to play 150 European and FIFA Club World Cup matches combined. With Barcelona, his records are impeccable, with eight La Liga titles and four UEFA Champions League titles.

Spain’s midfielder Xavi (C) raises the trophy as Spain’s national football team players celebrate winning the 2010 World Cup football final the Netherlands vs. Spain AFP PHOTO / GABRIEL BOUYS (Photo credit should read GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images)

Xavi is one of the few recorded players to have made over 1000 professional career appearances. With Spain, he won FIFA World Youth Championship in 1999. He won the 2010 FIFA World Cup with Spain and UEFA Euro 2008 and UEFA Euro 2012. Player of the tournament at UEFA Euro 2008.

Hernandez was awarded the Prince of Asturias Award in2012, and he won 32 trophies in his career, making him the second most decorated Spanish player in history. After retirement, he started coaching and became the manager at Qatar Stars League club Al Sadd where he won seven titles in less than three years. IN November 2021, Xavi was appointed as the manager at his former club Barcelona.

Head coach Xavi Hernandez of FC Barcelona directs his players during a training session at Camp Nou on January 03, 2022 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Nuria Cunillera and Xavi Hernandez Kids

Nuria and Xavi met each other back in 2012, and only after a year did they decide to tie the knot. So on July 13 2013, the couple got married in Girona, Spain.

Former Barcelona football player Xavi Hernandez and his wife pose on a red carpet (Photo by EITAN ABRAMOVICH/AFP via Getty Images)

Since then, Nuria has been a strength and support for Xavin in every thick and thin of his life. She has travelled across continents and countries with him.

They have one beautiful daughter named Asia, born in January 2016 and Dan, born in November 2019.

Xavi Hernandez with his Wife Nuria and kids Asia and Dan (Instagram)

Nuria Cunillera Profession, Career, Net Worth

Nuria’s professional background or education record has not been revealed. But she did a degree in Journalism and was interested in fashion Journalism.

Nuria Cullinera is a social media influencer and is known for being the wife of Spanish legend Xavi (Instagram)

However, she can be called a full-time social media influencer with more than 87k followers on Instagram. Other than that, there is not much information about her charity or foundations. She has an estimated net worth of $3 million approx. Whereas his husband has a net worth of around $35 million.

FAQs about Nuria Cullinera

When did Nuria Cullinera and Xavi Hernandez get married? They got married on July 13, 2013 What is Nuria doing now? She is a social media influencer How old is Nuria? Nuria is 40 years old Nationality of Nuria? Nuria Cullinera is Spanish What is Nuria’s net worth? She has a net worth of around $3 million.