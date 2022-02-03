Xabi Alonso Wife Nagore Aranburu Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

Who Is Nagore Aranburu? Meet The Wife Of Xabi Alonso

Nagore Aranburu is a successful businesswoman and famous for being the wife of Xabi Alonso. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Nagore has achieved a lot of success professionally. However, the beginning was not as flashy as it looks nowadays. Despite being the wife of a superstar like Xabi Alonso, she had to fight for her career. She is not the kind of woman who likes to take ‘no’ for an answer. You might have a lot better knowledge about Alonso. However, Nagore doesn’t really make a lot of public appearances. Therefore, there isn’t a lot of information available on her online. But, today we are going to reveal all the intriguing facts that you need to know about the stunning wife of Xabi Alonso – Nagore Aranburu.

Nagore Aranburu Facts & Wiki

Birthday June 15, 1981 Place of Birth Tolosa, Spain Nationality Spanish Residency N.A Husband Xabi Alonso Job Entrepreneur Instagram @nagore.aranburu Height 5 ft 7 in (170 cm) Weight 55 kg (121 lbs) Tattoos N.A Smoking N.A. Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Brown Eye Colour Dark Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Nagore Aranburu Childhood and Family

Nagore was born on June 15, 1981, in Tolosa, Spain. She has always maintained distinctive secrecy regarding the identity of her parents online. That’s why we don’t have any data about the name of her father or mother and what kind of jobs they do. We are unsure whether she has a sibling. But our information suggests that Nagore’s parents had great ethics and values that were transferred onto the beautiful Spanish lady. Her father and mother worked very hard to raise an ambitious lady. However, some questions remain unanswered, and that’s why we are not giving up on our investigation. So stay tuned to know more about the wife of Xabi Alonso.

Xabi Alonso and his Wife Nagore Aranburu know each other since their teenage days. (Picture was taken from SportMob)

Nagore Aranburu Education

Nagore studied at a local high school and completed her Graduation with flying colours. Due to the lack of information, we couldn’t track the institution’s name. However, we know that the stunning Spanish lady always had a great vision and knew what she needed to do to achieve success professionally. We are currently uncertain whether she went to a university after that.

Nagore Aranburu career

Nagore is a successful entrepreneur who runs a children’s clothing shop in San Sebastian. She has also collaborated with major brands, one of which is Links of London. She worked with the Spanish edition of the London based Jewellery brand. Despite being the mother of three, she manages her role proficiently. She has mastered the trick of juggling between work and family.

However, success didn’t come cheap for her as it took many years to build the brand from scratch. Xabi Alonso earned fame and money in the early years due to his incredible on-pitch skills. But her wife learned a different business on her own when she knew she could afford a luxurious life from her husband’s fortune.

Peter Crouch revealed that she spotted the wife of Xabi Alonso at a reception of a hotel the Liverpool team was staying at that time. Crouch didn’t know at that time that she was his teammate’s wife. He was overwhelmed by the beauty of the women and told some of his teammates about his feelings. He learned later on about the truth. However, Alonso and his wife handled the matter very lightly. The Spanish lady was experimenting with her communication skills, which shows the considerable effort and commitment she has put in throughout her career.

Nagore is a successful businesswoman. (Photo credit should read FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Nagore Aranburu Net Worth

We know that Nagore earns handsome money from her business. However, we don’t know the exact number due to the lack of information available online. It has been challenging for us to calculate her net worth for the same reason.

Xavi Alonso has a net worth of $20 Million which primarily represents his earnings from football contracts.

Nagore Aranburu husband, Xabi Alonso

Xabi Alonso is known to be one of the greatest midfielders of the generation. He has conquered all the big stages of the game, be it the Spanish league, the English top-flight or the Bundesliga. With 2 Champions League, 1 La Liga and 3 Bundesliga’s, he is already one of the most successful players in club football. However, his greatness in the national team can’t be forgotten. He was a star player for the Spain side, winning 2 EURO and the World Cup in 2010.

Nagore Aranburu and Xabi Alonso relationship

Nagore and Alonso are teenage lovers. They fell in love when none was professionally stable and didn’t have a luxurious life. Despite the fact, the duo knew about the potential and became the support engine for each other. They dated for a long time before tying the knot in July 2009. Many famous football stars attended their grand wedding ceremony.

Nagore and Alonso got married in 2009. (Photo credit should read MIREN SAEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Nagore Aranburu and Xabi Alonso Children

Nagore and Alonso welcomed their first child one year before their marriage in 2008. They named their first son Jontxu Aranburu. They were blessed with another child, a daughter named Ane Aramburu. Their youngest daughter, Emma, was born in 2013.

Alonso with his wife and two children at the EURO. (Picture Credit: Marca)

Nagore Aranburu Social media

Nagore is very famous on Instagram. She has gained 109k followers on the social media platform. She mostly posts pictures of herself and with her family. Also, their three beautiful children take a large chunk of her social media feed. She is also a woman that loves to travel, and she shows sneak peeks from her journey on Instagram.

FAQs about Nagore Aranburu

When did Nagore Aranburu and Xabi Alonso get married? The couple got married in July 2009. What is Nagore Aranburu doing now? She is the owner of a clothing business. How old is Nagore Aranburu? She is 41 years old. Nationality of Nagore Aranburu? Nagore is Spanish. What is Nagore Aranburu’s net worth? Nagore’s net worth is unknown.

