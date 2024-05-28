Xabi Alonso Profile 2024 | Net Worth, Background, Early Life, Family, Club, and International Career

The former Spanish midfielder, Xabi Alonso, is one of the most decorated players of all time. He was widely known for his exceptional passing accuracy, vision, and tactical intelligence on the field. Starting at Real Sociedad, Xabi Alonso has played under some great managers such as Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti, and Pep Guardiola, all of whom have used him in different styles of play.

Xabi Alonso has won numerous trophies in his football career such as FIFA World Cup and Champions League. After retirement, Xabi Alonso transitioned into coaching and is currently the manager of Bayern Leverkusen.

This article delves into the key aspects of the Spanish talent’s life, exploring his early years, family background, net worth, career, and more.

Full Name Xabier Alonso Olano Age 42 Nationality Spanish Birthplace Tolosa, Spain Date of Birth 25 November 1981 Height 6 ft 0 inches (1.83 m) Star Sign Sagittarius Position Midfielder Clubs Real Sociedad, Eibar, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich Net Worth $20 million

Xabi Alonso | Early Life and Family

Xabi Alonso was born on November 25, 1981, in Tolosa, in the northern region of Spain. Alonso was born into a football-oriented family. His father, Periko Alonso, was also a successful footballer who was a part of Real Sociedad and had won the LA Liga three times in his career. After 6 years living in Barcelona, Xabi, along with his family, went to San Sebastien (Donostia), where he met Mikel Arteta. He used to play football with his friend Mikel Arteta and with his elder brother Mikel. Following in the footsteps of his elder brother, Xabi joined the local youth club, Antiguoko. Xabi’s exceptional ability with the ball and his prowess in distributing to the ends of the field caught the attention of the Real Sociedad scouts. And in 1999, he was bought by the Spanish club. He soon started for the Real Sociedad B team and honed his skills.

Xabi Alonso’s parents are Periko Alonso and Isabel Olano. Xabi also has two siblings, his elder brother Mikel, who is also a professional footballer, and a younger brother, Jon Alonso, who is now a professional referee. Xabi is happily married to Nagore Aranburu and they have two beautiful children together.

Xabi Alonso | Club Career

Real Sociedad

Alonso made his first appearance for the Real Sociedad senior team in December 1999, when they played against Logroñes in the Copa Del Rey. He was loaned to Eibar for 6 months in the next season to gain valuable experience. However, he was recalled from the loan spell by the new manager. The coach wasted no time in handing him the captain’s armband. Xabi, at the tender age of 20, accomplished an impressive feat by being named one of the captains of Real Sociedad.

Real Sociedad’s Xabi Alonso (R) vies with Athletic Bilbao’s Carlos Gurpegui (L), 14 February 2004, during a Spanish Liga match in San Sebastian. AFP PHOTO / RAFA RIVAS (Photo credit should read RAFA RIVAS/AFP via Getty Images)

In the upcoming season, Xabi has successfully secured a regular spot on the team. In the 2002/03 season, he scored his first goal while playing for the club. He was an exceptional addition to the team and guided them to their most impressive league performance in almost sixty years. Real Sociedad achieved a remarkable feat by earning a place in the highly esteemed Champions League for the very first time. However, despite these accomplishments, it ultimately signaled the conclusion of his time at the club. Later on, Xabi Alonso joined Liverpool, an English team, for a significant fee of £10.7 million.

Liverpool

Liverpool’s manager, Rafael Benitez, placed his trust in him and soon gave him his debut. Xabi Alonso made his debut for the Premier League side as a substitute against Bolton Wanderers on August 29th, 2004. Xabi Alonso scored his first goal against Fulham in the same season

Xabi Alonso of Liverpool in 2008 (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

After being injured for three weeks, Xabi made a comeback in the Champions League match against Juventus. One of his most impressive games came in the final, where he scored the third goal for the Liverpool side, which eventually completed the comeback from 3-0 to 3-3. Xabi Alonso proved his worth as his immense contribution throughout the year helped Liverpool clinch the UEFA Champions League in 2005.

Xabi secured his first domestic silverware in his second season at the club, triumphing over West Ham in the FA Cup final. One of the most memorable moments of his Liverpool career was the incredible long-range goal against Newcastle United. Xabi had an impressive record during his time with the Reds, making 210 appearances and contributing 18 goals and 20 assists. In 2009, he left Liverpool and joined the Los Blancos.

Real Madrid

Xabi Alonso joined Spanish supergiant Real Madrid for a fee of 30 million euros. He was brought in by a team filled with stars like Iker Casillas, Pepe, Sergio Ramos, and many others. He was brought to the team along with other great players such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Kaka, and Karim Benzema. From the start, he played a key role for Manuel Pellegrini’s side. He eventually scored his first goal for the club on February 21, 2010, converting from the spot. Real Madrid came in second with a club record point of 96.

Xabi didn’t have to wait long to win his first trophy with Real Madrid. Real Madrid emerged victorious in the Copa Del Rey tournament during the 2010/11 seasons. After a successful season, Alonso achieved a major milestone by winning his first League title with Real Madrid and reaching 100 appearances for the club.

MADRID, SPAIN – AUGUST 22: Xabi Alonso of Real Madrid in action during the Supercopa, second leg match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Real Madrid at Vicente Caldron stadium on August 22, 2014 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Xabi spent five seasons at Real Madrid before making the move to Bayern Munich, a formidable team in Germany. Throughout his time at Real Madrid, he achieved great success, securing two Copa del Reys (2010/11, 2013/14), La Liga (2011/12), and the highly coveted Champions League in 2014. Alonso was also included in the FIFA FIFPro World XI in 2011 and 2012. He was also selected for the squad in the UEFA Champions League for the 2013–14 season.

Bayern Munich

Xabi Alonso made his move to Bayer Munich in 2014 for a fee of 20.7 million euros. He made his debut for the German side against Schalke 04 on September 4, 2014. His first goal for the club came against Werder Bremen in October 2014. He reached one of his biggest milestones as a player when he made his 100th Champions League appearance in 2015.

MADRID, SPAIN – APRIL 18: Xavi Alonso of FC Bayern Muenchen gestures during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final second leg match between Real Madrid CF and FC Bayern Muenchen at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on April 18, 2017 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Alonso spent three years with the German team. During these years, Bayern Munich went on to dominate the league and the domestic cups but were unable to get close to international trophies. Despite signing a new contract with Bayer Munich in 2015, on March 9th, 2017, Xabi Alonso declared that he would be hanging his boots at the end of the season. Xabi Alonso made a total of 117 appearances for the club, scoring nine goals and providing 12 assists. He went down in history as one of the most decorated players of all time.

Lived it. Loved it.



Farewell beautiful game. pic.twitter.com/1aSN7GGNzZ — Xabi Alonso (@XabiAlonso) March 9, 2017

Xabi Alonso | Managerial Career

After announcing his retirement from football, Xabi Alonso returned as the coach of Real Madrid U-14 in 2018. On June 1st, 2019, Xabi got his first professional managerial contract from Real Sociedad B. After taking over the team, he completely transformed it. Real Sociedad B secured promotion to the second division for the first time since 1962. During his time as manager of Real Sociedad, Xabi won 40 matches and played 23 draws, losing only 35.

Feels good to be back home @RealSociedad pic.twitter.com/zEN0rQbXfm — Xabi Alonso (@XabiAlonso) July 9, 2019

Furthermore, he made a shocking return to the German club Bayern Leverkusen in October 2022 and clearly made an instant impact. He brought the club from the bottom of the table to sixth place in that season. He remained the Bayer Leverkusen manager for the following season, creating history as the longest unbeaten streak a team achieved in Germany. The team went on to win the domestic double with a clean unbeaten record – achieving the Invincible tag. However, the only game the faltered in was the Europa league final, where they were blown by Atalanta – courtesy of an Ademola Lookman hattrick.

Xabi Alonso | International Career

Xabi Alonso showed great potential in his early years, earning a starting position for the Spain U-18 team and making significant contributions to the Spain U-21 squad. He made his debut for the Spain national team in 2003, playing against Ecuador on April 30th of that year. Xabi Alonso had to patiently wait for three years before finally scoring his first goal. This momentous occasion occurred during the 2006 World Cup match against Ukraine. In 2008, Alonso was selected for the Euro Cup following a solid performance in a Liverpool jersey. He started in four out of six matches. Spain emerged victorious in the Euro 2008 tournament.

CURITIBA, BRAZIL – JUNE 23: Oliver Bozanic of Australia controls the ball against Xabi Alonso of Spain during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Group B match between Australia and Spain at Arena da Baixada on June 23, 2014 in Curitiba, Brazil. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

Xabi was again named on the list of the Spain team for the 2010 World Cup, where he started every match in the tournament. His immense contribution in the midfield and Andres Iniesta’s goal in extra time helped Spain secure the FIFA World Cup in 2010. He remained a crucial player for Spain and was also a part of the Spain 2012 team, where he achieved the milestone of his 100th cap for Spain.

Xabi Alonso earns 100th cap with Spain http://t.co/FsQoRyLp #realmadrid — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) June 23, 2012

Even though Xabi Alonso was in his end days but was called for the 2014 FIFA World Cup, Spain got eliminated in the group stage. Xabi announced his retirement from the national team in 2017. He had played a total of 117 matches for Spain, in which he scored 16 goals and provided nine assists.

Xabi Alonso | Records and Statistics

In his 17-year career, Xabi Alonso has been one of the best in his position and has been crucial for each team he played for. He has bagged many awards as an individual as well as at both the club and national levels. Xabi Alonso won the prestigious FIFA World Cup in 2010 and was also a part of the Real Madrid and Liverpool Champions League winning teams of 13/14 and 04/05, respectively.

Playing Career

Team Matches Played Goals Assist Real Sociedad 124 10 6 Eibar 8 – – Liverpool 210 18 20 Real Madrid 236 6 31 Bayern Munich 117 9 12 Spain 114 16 9

Managerial Career

Team Matches Played Win Draw Loss Real Sociedad B 98 40 23 35 Bayern Leverkusen 91 61 19 11

Xabi Alonso | Net Worth

The Spanish international has had a very remarkable career as a player. He has played for historic clubs such as Liverpool, Real Madrid, and Bayer Munich and is currently the manager of the high-flying Bayern Leverkusen. As per reports, his net worth is around 60–80 million euros, and beside that, he earns 6 million euros as the manager of Bayern Leverkusen.

LEVERKUSEN, GERMANY – FEBRUARY 10: Xabi Alonso, Manager of Bayer Leverkusen, looks on prior to the Bundesliga match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and FC Bayern München at BayArena on February 10, 2024 in Leverkusen, Germany. (Photo by Leon Kuegeler/Getty Images)

Xabi Alonso | Sponsorship and Endorsement

Xabi Alonso has shown exceptional skills both on and off the field. Throughout his soccer career, he has been linked to and secured lucrative partnerships with numerous leading brands. Addidas, the German sports brand, continues to dominate the industry, closely followed by the renowned luxury menswear brand Hugo Boss.

Happy to announce that I am officially partnering up with #PorscheDesignSport by @adidas. Stay tuned for more… pic.twitter.com/iyhPBaSbn2 — Xabi Alonso (@XabiAlonso) May 19, 2015

These are the well-known companies that have greatly influenced Xabi Alonso’s financial worth. In addition to these, he has secured partnerships with Nivea, Audi, Banco Santander, and Mahou San Miguel, a Spanish beer company.

Xabi Alonso | Philanthropic Activities

Xabi Alonso is widely admired for his performance on the field, but his impact off the field is equally cherished for his contributions to humanitarian causes. He has shown great dedication to philanthropic activities, offering support to disadvantaged communities and children through his involvement in various initiatives. In addition, he has also participated in numerous charity matches alongside other legendary players of the game.

Xabi Alonso | Cars and Tattoos

Xabi Alonso is one of the greatest midfield players, and his leadership is often reflected on the pitch. Off the field, Xabi Alonso enjoys the luxury and elegance of his own Audi S7. However, Xabi Alonso doesn’t seem like a person who is very fond of tattoos, so he tends to keep them simple and classic.

Xabi Alonso y su nuevo Audi S7 pic.twitter.com/oxv3vGeX29 — RMFutbolOnline (@RMFutbol_es) November 28, 2013

