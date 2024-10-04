Wojciech Szczesny and 4 other goalkeepers who have come out of retirement to play football again

A look into 4 other goalkeepers who have come out of retirement to play in the wake of Wojciech Szczesny signing with Barcelona.

A lot has transpired in Polish goalkeeping great Wojciech Szczesny‘s life over the last couple of months. The former Juventus and Arsenal shot-stopper announced his retirement from professional football on the 27th of August, 2024, after almost 8 years with the Italian giants.

That’s when in Spain, FC Barcelona were struck by a goalkeeper crisis. Their first-choice GK Marc-Andre ter Stegen was ruled out for the rest of the 2024/25 La Liga season after a complete rupture of the patellar tendon in his right knee. When the Spanish giants were left in dire straits scratching their heads, they decided to turn towards the Pole.

Wojciech Szczesny

After a bit of negotiation, it was announced on the 2nd of October, 2024 that Wojciech Szczesny would be coming out of retirement to save Barcelona from the ongoing goalkeeping crisis. It is worth noting that the Pole’s contract will run until the end of the current La Liga season. Szczesny, 34, is at an age when modern goalkeepers rarely consider retiring.

Wojciech Szczesny aside, here is a look at 4 other goalkeepers who have come out of retirement to play football again.

Ben Foster

The veteran goalkeeper, affectionately known as the ‘Cycling GK’ (thanks to his YouTube channel) had seen it all in England’s top football leagues before announcing his retirement in 2022. After stints with Watford, West Bromwich Albion, Birmingham City, Manchester United and a boatload of English clubs, Foster hung up his gloves in September 2022, aged 39, despite an offer coming from the newly-rich Newcastle United.

Ben Foster

However, 6 months later, Foster announced his return to football, signing with Ryan Reynolds’ club Wrexham AFC – a club he had been a part of in 2005, on loan from Stoke City. His return proved to be fruitful, as he even got them valuable 3 points by saving a stoppage-time penalty against Notts County. The win ended up providing a massive boost to Wrexham’s promotional chances to League 1, which they ended up succeeding in, a month later.

Foster is currently retired – he hung up his gloves in August 2023 at the age of 40.

Jens Lehmann

One of the greatest German goalkeepers of all time, Jens Lehmann established himself at the North London club Arsenal. Despite being almost 34 when he signed for them, he ended up proving to be one of the key pieces for Arsenal in the very first year as the club went invincible in the 2003-04 season. He went on to be a part of the club until 2008 before moving to VfB Stuttgart which would have been his last club, had he not come out of retirement.

Jens Lehmann (via X)

After hanging up his gloves in 2010, his old club Arsenal contacted him following a goalkeeper shortage towards the end of the 2010/11 season. He was signed on a rolling contract and went on to make 1 appearance for the club, against Blackpool in April 2011. He went on to retire once again at the end of that season.

Carlos Roa

Carlos Roa’s story might be a bizarre one. The former Argentine goalkeeper was quite the force in the late 90s, and during his time at Spanish club Mallorca, he was even targeted by the then-mighty Manchester United, which he allegedly turned down. In 1999, after helping Mallorca to domestic success, Roa announced his retirement from football following a decision to take a holy and religious path. There were also reports that Roa believed the world would end at the turn of the year 2000 (which marked a new millennium).

However, a year after his life of devotion, he eventually came back from retirement, and went on to play for Mallorca until 2002. He eventually hung up his gloves in 2006, having last played for Olimpo.

Petr Cech

A lot of eyebrows were raised when legendary Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech moved across London to join Arsenal in 2015. He had been a part of the Blues for almost 12 years.

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 24: Petr Cech of Chelsea in action during the Captial One Cup Third Round match between Chelsea and Bolton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge on September 24, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

However, what he did 4 years later was more shocking. Just a month after having played his last football match, a rather dismal outing against Chelsea in the UEFA Europa League final back in May 2019, Cech returned to Chelsea the very next month as a technical and performance advisor much to the anger of the Arsenal faithful.

If that wasn’t enough, in October 2020, Chelsea named Petr Cech as their emergency goalkeeper during peak COVID-19 times, on a non-contract basis. However, the Czechian never made a competitive football appearance for the Blues, having only started for their u-23 side.

Cech currently plays as a goaltender for the ice hockey team Oxford City Stars.