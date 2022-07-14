Will Skelton– Net Worth, Salary, Family, Girlfriend and more

Will Skelton is an Australian professional rugby union player Here is everything you need to know about Will Skelton, including his Net Worth, salary, records, and personal life.

Will Skelton Facts

Birth Place Auckland, New Zealand Father’s Name NA

Mother’s Name NA

Star Sign Pieces

Net Worth (2022) $ 2-3 million Salary (2022) $ 5,00,000 Age 30 Date of Birth 3 May 1992



School The Hills Sports High School Nationality Australian Wife Kate Gardiner Children One Social Media Instagram

Will Skelton Net Worth and Salary

As of 2022, Will Skelton has a net worth of $ 2 million with a salary of around $500,000 from Rugby annually. He makes money from brand endorsements and his annual club contract. At a very early age, he made his mark as a professional Rugby Player.

Will Skelton Career

William Skelton is an Australian rugby union player who plays for La Rochelle in the French Top 14 competition as a lock. He played junior rugby league for the Wentworthville Magpies.

In March 2013 Skelton was signed to the Waratahs Extended Player Squad by coach Michael Cheika. He made his Super Rugby debut against the Stormers and was selected to play for the Waratahs against the British and Irish Lions.

Will Skelton is a European Champions Cup winner with Saracens (Rugby Pass)

On 4 April 2017, it was announced that Skelton was to join Saracens on a 2-year deal which will be beginning in the 2017/18 season following a successful run of 8 games whilst on a short-term loan earlier in the season.

During his time at Saracens, he has won two Premiership titles in 2018 and 2019 and he also helped Saracens to win the European Champions Cup in 2019. He then signed for French side La Rochelle ahead of the 2020-2021 season.

On 22 June 2021, he extended his contract with the French side until 2025. He recently led La Rochelle to an epic 21-24 win against Leinster in the 2022 European Rugby Champions Cup Final being one of the best players on the field and earning his third European Rugby Champions Cup trophy.

Will Skelton won The Rugby Championship in 2015 with Australia (Daily Mail)

Skelton qualifie to play for Australia through residency after moving to the country as a child, but he could have also played for New Zealand or Samoa. He made his debut for Australia in June 2014 against France.

He went on to win The Rugby Championship in 2015 with Australia. Skelton also won the Premiership with Saracens.

Will Skelton Family and Personal Life

Will Skelton was born on 3 May 1992 in Auckland, New Zealand. Not much is known about his father and mother. However, he is the brother of Cameron Skelton and is a cousin of former New Zealand lock Brad Mika.

There are not many updates regarding her degrees or academic qualifications. Though smaller than his younger brother, Skelton weighed 150 kg while still a teenager and he wears size 18 to 19 (UK) boots.

Will Skelton Relationship and Girlfriend

Will is married to a beautiful woman known as Kate Gardiner. After dating for a long time they got married a few years back in an intimate wedding joined by close friends and family. They have a son together whose name has not been disclosed yet.

Will Skelton with his beautiful Wife Kate Gardiner and baby boy (Instagram)

There is not much information about Kate’s occupation. However, it seems like she is a homemaker and has been a great support for Will. She is often seen cheering for him in Stadiums. Kate maintains a low-key profile.

FAQs about Will Skelton

What is Will Skelton’s net worth? Will has a net worth of approximately $ 2-3 million. How old is Will Skelton? Will is 30 years old Which club did Will Skelton make his debut in? Will made his debut for Waratahs Who is Will Skelton married to? Will Skelton is married to Kate Gardiner Does Will Skelton have any children? Yes one Boy

