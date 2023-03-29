Wilfried Gnonto 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Wilfried Gnoto is an Italian professional football player who plays as a forward for Leeds United and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Degnand Wilfried Gnonto famously called Wilfried Gnonto joined the Premier League club Leeds United in 2022. He is a young and talented footballer who has a bright future in the sport. His performances at Zurich have been impressive, and he has shown that he has the skills and talent to succeed at the highest level.

He is currently called up to represent the Italian national team in 2024 UEFA European Qualifying matches. Let us get to know more about the player’s profile in the following paragraphs.

The net worth of Wilfried Gnonto is estimated to be £400k as of 2023. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Wilfried Gnonto Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Verbania, Italy Father’s Name Boris Noel Gnonto Mother’s Name Chantal Gnonto Star Sign Scorpio Net Worth $250k to $500k Age 19 Birthday 5 November 2003 Nationality Italian Position Forward Senior Clubs Zürich II, Zürich, Leeds United Achievements 1X SWISS CHAMPION

1X ITALIAN YOUTH CHAMPION (U17)

1X ITALIAN SUPERCOPPA WINNER (UNDER 17) Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Wilfried Gnonto’s Net Worth and Salary

Wilfried Gnonto is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be around $250k to $500k as of 2023. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at €18M by Transfermarkt. Wilfried Gnonto signed a 5-year / £5,200,000 contract with Leeds United F.C., including an annual average salary of £1,040,000. In 2023, Gnonto will earn a base salary of £1,040,000, while carrying a cap hit of £1,040,000.

Wilfried Gnonto Club Career

In the 2020-2021 season, Gnonto made his professional debut for Inter Milan in the Coppa Italia game against Cagliari. His impressive performance drew the attention of many football enthusiasts. Gnonto displayed his talent and skills, which included his agility, speed, and ability to create chances.

Gnonto’s stay at Inter Milan was short-lived as he moved to Zurich in 2021. The deal was a loan agreement, which includes an option to buy at the end of the season. At Zurich, Gnonto has continued to impress, and his performances have earned him a place in the first team.

Gnonto is known for his ability to create chances for his teammates, a skill he developed through his excellent vision on the pitch. He is also a speedy and agile player, making him a dangerous opponent during counter-attacks, with the ability to take on defenders effortlessly.

Wilfried Gnoto is currently single and not dating anyone. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Gnoto joined Leeds United in 2022 on a five-year deal for an undisclosed transfer fee. He made his Premier League debut against Liverpool on 29 October 2022 and the match ended in a 2-1 victory. On February 8th, 2023, Gnonto scored less than a minute into the match against Manchester United at Old Trafford, following a pass from Patrick Bamford. This made him the youngest overseas player to score in a Premier League fixture at Old Trafford.

Wilfried Gnonto International Career

Wilfried Gnonto is a youth international for Italy and participated in the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup. In May 2022, he was selected to join a training camp for the Italy national team and was later included in the final 30-player squad for the 2022 Finalissima. On June 4, 2022, he made his senior debut for Italy in a UEFA Nations League game against Germany, coming on as a substitute and providing an assist in a 1-1 draw. He scored his first international goal on June 14, becoming the youngest goalscorer for Italy at the age of 18 years and 222 days, breaking a previous record held since 1958.

Wilfried Gnonto Family

Wilfried Gnonto was born on 5 November 2003 in Verbania, Italy. His father’s name is Boris Noel Gnonto and his mother’s name is Chantal Gnonto but they struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. Wilfried Gnonto is the only child of his parents. His parents are of African Origin, they migrated from Ivory Coast to Italy.

Wilfried Gnonto of Italy in action during the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying round group C match between Italy and England at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on March 23, 2023 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images )

Wilfried Gnonto’s Girlfriend

The Defender prefers to spend time on training grounds to improve himself in the game rather than dating as he knows that he is young. He has not been seen sharing pictures of any girls on his social media account and as per reports, he is currently single and not dating anyone.

Wilfried Gnonto has not been seen endorsing anycompany on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Wilfried Gnonto Cars and Tattoos

Wilfried Gnonto’s car details are not available on the internet. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, Wilfried Gnonto Hirst has not inked his skin yet. The reason why he didn’t tattoo is not known.

