Why West Ham signing Hirving Lozano could solve goal-scoring woes

According to Italian daily Il Mattino, West Ham are interested in signing Napoli attacker Hirving Lozano in the summer. However, West Ham are not the only club keeping close tabs on the Mexican forward, with their league rivals Everton also hot on the trail.

Meanwhile, Lozano has found life difficult since moving from Eredivisie side PSV Eindhoven to the Naples-based outfit for a club-record fee of €40m last summer.

After racking up 40 goals and 23 assists from 79 appearances for the Dutch outfit, the big-money tag did not seem too heavy for a player of Lozano’s calibre.

However, Napoli’s most expensive player failed to live up to the expectations, managing just three goals and two assists from a total of 28 outings in his maiden season.

Despite this, Lozano has been found wanting by many clubs including David Moyes’ West Ham, who are in pursuit of a goal-scoring forward. Like Lozano, things have not been so good for West Ham either.

The East London club is going through one of its worst-ever phases in history and are currently under relegation threat. The Hammers are still 16th in the table but are level on 27 points with 17th-placed Watford and 18th-placed Bournemouth.

Lack of a goal-scoring forward has dampened West Ham’s hopes of a successful outing this season. French striker Sebastien Haller, who arrived last summer after an impressive outing with German side Eintracht Frankfurt has managed just seven goals this season despite appearing in 27 matches.

To make it even worse, he is currently West Ham’s top-scorer, with winger Robert Snodgrass in second place with 5 goals to his name. Undoubtedly, lack of a prolific goal-scoring forward has been one of the main reasons for West Ham’s poor form this season.

The side has managed just managed 35 goals from their 29 league games, which has seen them fall down the table. This is where Lozano could make a difference given West Ham makes a bid for him this summer.

He had already proved his mettle as a goal-scoring attacker during his time with PSV. However, with the likes of Arkadiusz Milik, Dries Mertens and skipper Lorenzo Insigne already in the attack, Lozano has been found wanting more game time.

The Mexican who plays traditionally as a winger but also as a centre-forward has thus failed to nail down a regular spot that has seen him fall down the pecking order at Napoli.

Also, with the Italian side considering cutting down on their losses this season after some fat spending last summer, this would be the best opportunity for the Hammers to bring Lozano to the London Stadium.

Moreover, West Ham are devoid of options in the attack, with Swiss international Albian Ajeti being the only other option other than Haller. However, Ajeti too has failed to impress and is yet to open his account.

Lozano could moreover offer West Ham plenty of options in the attack due to his versatility. Having plied his trade in numerous positions up front, including the flanks for both PSV and Napoli, Lozano could thus offer West Ham what they exactly need to better their performance next season.

Verdict

West Ham can offer Lozano what he desperately needs at the moment – more game time. Already filled with a number of talents, Napoli have failed to offer the Mexican more time on the pitch that has seen his performances go downhill.

In West Ham, Lozano will once again have a chance to breathe and start anew. However, it remains to be seen if the young attacker would prefer a move to London given the fact that West Ham are hanging by the nail with relegation threat zooming around them.