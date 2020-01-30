Why West Ham should sell midfielder Carlos Sanchez in January

According to Football.London, West Ham are looking to offload midfielder Carlos Sanchez before Friday’s deadline amidst interest from a couple of Spanish clubs.

Carlos Sanchez, 33, joined West Ham from Fiorentina in the summer of 2018. But a move to the London Stadium hasn’t worked at all, with the Colombian midfielder struggling with fitness and a lack of form. He has played only six Premier League games so far this season.

The report adds that the Hammers are trying to offload Sanchez, who is out of contract in the summer.

Carlos Sanchez during his time at Aston Villa. (Getty Images)

West Ham have struggled this season and currently are 17th in the table, level on points with 18th-placed Bournemouth. David Moyes has tried to steady the ship since replacing Manuel Pellegrini but he hasn’t succeeded until now, with the Hammers winning just one in their last five league games.

Meanwhile, Carlos Sanchez, who has been at the club for over 18 months, has made just 17 appearances for the Hammers, failing to rack up either a goal or an assist.

He has made just eight appearances across all competitions so far this season, having missed nine months of the last campaign with a knee ligament injury suffered in the Carabao Cup rout over Macclesfield last September.

West Ham manager David Moyes all smiles. (Getty Images)

Read More

With Moyes increasingly preferring Declan Rice, Mark Noble and Robert Snodgrass in his team’s engine room, the Colombian has found himself out of the side.

Hence, West Ham must sell Sanchez as he is of no use to Moyes at the moment.

Verdict

Having failed to live up to the expectations at the London Stadium, it would be better if the Hammers cash in on Sanchez rather than keep him for no reason at all.

With the Colombian’s contract expiring in the summer, it would be wise from the club’s point of view to offload him before Friday’s deadline.