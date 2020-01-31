Why West Ham should avoid signing Salomon Kalou from Hertha Berlin

According to German publication Kicker (h/t The Daily Mail), West Ham have enquired about signing Hertha Berlin forward Salomon Kalou.

Salomon Kalou, 34, has scored 51 times in 167 games for Hertha Berlin since joining from Ligue 1 side Lille in 2014. However, the Ivorian has featured just three times in all competitions this season.

He is now surplus to requirements under manager Jurgen Klinsmann at Hertha, with the German club securing the signature of striker Krzysztof Piatek, the report adds. (h/t The Daily Mail)

West Ham are reeling just above the relegation zone in the Premier League, only outside the bottom three on goal difference. They lost to league leaders Liverpool at the London Stadium on Wednesday, meaning the Hammers have won just once in their last five league games.

The East Londoners completed of the signing of Tomas Soucek from Sparta Prague on Thursday – their second acquisition of the January transfer window, after signing goalkeeper Darren Randolph from Middlesbrough.

However, David Moyes must quickly shift his focus towards solving his team’s problems in front of goal before the transfer deadline.

West Ham have scored only 27 goals in 24 games, with Sebastien Haller failing to live up to the lofty expectations of the London Stadium faithful. Haller has managed only six goals in 23 outings as he still finds his feet in the Premier League.

Albian Ajeti, signed from FC Basel before the start of the season, has flopped and is yet to open his account, while forwards such as Michail Antonio, Andriy Yarmolenko and Felipe Anderson have contributed to a combined total of only five goals. Thus, West Ham’s need for a prolific goalscorer is paramount but Moyes should avoid signing Salomon Kalou this month.

Kalou spent six years with Chelsea between 2006 and 2012, scoring 60 goals in 254 appearances, writing his name into the club’s history books. He won the Premier League title, four FA Cups and tasted Champions League success as well with the Blues.

However, the forward turns 35 in August and has barely played for Hertha Berlin this season. He scored 34 league goals across the previous three campaigns at Hertha but the Ivorian is at the wrong end of his career and won’t add much value to West Ham’s attacking ranks.

Verdict

West Ham must quickly sign a striker to support Haller but they must avoid signing Kalou at any cost.