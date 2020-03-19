Why signing Jack Grealish could help Man United climb the league table next season

According to Birmingham Live, Man United lead the race to sign Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish.

The Villa skipper has been a rare success story in an otherwise difficult season for the Dean Smith-led side. The Villans face a possible relegation, with the side currently fighting to stay in England’s top league.

Jack Grealish helped Aston Villa gain promotion to the Premier League last season. (Getty Images)

Having managed just seven wins from an overall 28 games, Villa are currently languishing at 19th place in the table and could see themselves drop back to the Championship.

Smith’s Villa had just recently earned themselves a promotion into the top-flight after a successful campaign in the second-tier last season.

The 24-year-old has been the sole stand-out performer for them this season and his numbers are a testament to that. He is their leading goal-scorer and assist-provider in the league with seven goals and six assists to his name.

Jack Grealish has been a rare success story in an otherwise disastrous season for his side Aston Villa. (Getty Images)

Having racked up a total of nine goals and eight assists from 31 matches across all competitions for Villa, it is no big wonder Grealish has attracted interests from other Premier League rivals.

European champions Liverpool also seem to have set their eye on the attacking midfielder, however, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United seem to be leading the race having scouted him for some time now.

Grealish, who has been nurtured by his boyhood club since the age of six could moreover be handsomely compensated if they wish to sell him given his current form.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has shown plenty of faith in the youngsters. (Image credit: Getty)

Also, with Villa facing an almost-certain relegation, it would be hard to keep their captain for another year that could see him move someplace else in the summer.

The creative midfielder has been a long time top-target of Solskjaer and his arrival would be a definite boost for a United side that has been criticised for its inconsistency.

Despite, their recent good showings, United are still fighting for a Champions League spot with the side still three points short of fourth-placed Chelsea.

Manchester United players celebrate after scoring. (Getty Images)

The Red Devils recently added more strength to their squad by roping in Portuguese playmaker Bruno Fernandes from Sporting CP in January. The attacking midfielder has been an instant hit scoring two goals and assisting twice in his first five league games.

However, there are still issues to be solved as Solskjaer tries to build a more successful United side filled with young talents. Also, with uncertainty still looming large regarding star man Paul Pogba’s future at the club, it would do the Red Devils the world of good to land in the in-form Grealish.

A consistent performer Grealish was instrumental in his season’s promotion to the Premier League last season. He scored six goals and six assists for his side from a total of 31 league games last season.

Jack Grealish is Aston Villa’s leading goal-scorer and assist-provider in the league this season. (Getty Images)

It would be foolish of United to let go of this talented midfielder who has emulated his last season’s performance with a better display in the top-flight this season.

Verdict

Despite some good form in recent games due to Fernandes’ arrival, there is still a lot of work left to do for Solskjaer in the middle and Grealish could be the perfect fit having proved his mettle already.

The Englishman ticks all the boxes that Solskjaer has set so far and could help a side that has been struggling to get back into the top three. His arrival could bolster their squad for next season and help them climb the tables once again.