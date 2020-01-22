Why Sheffield United should sign Real Betis’ Loren Moron this month

Back in November 2019, Spanish outlet Grada 3 (h/t The Star) had claimed Sheffield United were interested in signing Real Betis striker Loren Moron in January.

Loren Moron, 26, has enjoyed an impressive season in the La Liga. He has netted 8 goals in 18 games, although Real Betis have not had a great campaign till now. While the Spaniard has gone six games without scoring in La Liga, he remains one of Real Betis’ best players so far this term.

Meanwhile, Sheffield United have enjoyed their return to the top-flight after more than a decade’s absence. They have bagged 33 points in 24 games.

Chris Wilder’s side have a good defensive record in the league this term, conceding just 23 goals in 24 games, but if there’s one area where they can improve, it is at the other end of the pitch.

The Blades do have an array of strikers – David McGoldrick, Lys Mousset, Oli McBurnie, Lee Sharp and Callum Robinson. They all have contributed to just 11 goals so far in the Premier League, which is a mediocre return from the bunch of strikers who have a mix of youthful exuberance and experience.

Mousset is United’s top scorer with 5 goals, followed by McBurnie who has 4 to his name. McGoldrick is yet to open his account, while Robinson and Sharp have one each.

Above all, Wilder has told The Star that there has been an enquiry about Sharp from Leeds United and Celtic. Sharp is struggling for playing time in the Premier League and it is clear that he is not going to make himself a regular in the Blades’ starting line-up.

While a move away from United this month in search of regular playing time would make sense from a footballing perspective, Sharp has to be replaced at Bramall Lane. Hence, Wilder should reignite interest in Loren Moron and make an attempt to sign him this month.

As per WhoScored, Moron has averaged 0.5 key passes, 1.8 shots per game and 1.3 aerials won along with eight goals and two assists in 18 La Liga appearances.

In comparison, United’s top scorer, Mousset, has averaged 0.5 key passes, 1.4 shots per game and 0.9 aerial duels won per game along with five goals and three assists, as per WhoScored.

It is difficult to separate Moron and Mousset, but one thing is certain – the Betis striker will be an upgrade over the ageing duo of McGoldrick and Sharp.

Verdict

At the age of 26, Moron would be a good young addition to Sheffield United. He’s done well at Betis and deserves a chance to prove his credentials in the Premier League. All in all, Sheffield United must go all out for him.