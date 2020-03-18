Why Rangers should sign Florian Kamberi on a permanent basis

According to Daily Record, on-loan Rangers forward Florian Kamberi has been backed to sign a permanent deal with the club by Albania’s assistant manager Sergio Porrini.

Kamberi, 25, came through the ranks of Rapperswil-Jona’s youth system in Switzerland and joined Hibernian FC initially on loan in 2018. He scored 6 goals in 9 games and his move was made permanent at the end of the 2017-18 season.

Last season, he finished as the club’s top scorer in the league with 8 goals and also provided 5 assists. He has continued with the fine form this campaign as well. He was sent on loan to Rangers back in January and has settled well at Glasgow despite featuring less.

Meanwhile, the Gers’ slight dip in form has cost them the league title as they are 13 points below their rivals and leaders Celtic. Gers boss Steven Gerrard has helped his side progress to the last 16 of the Europa League but has failed to put in a strong challenge for the league title.

Before the arrival of Kamberi, Alfredo Morelos and Jermain Defoe were the two established strikers available at the manager’s disposal. Both of them scored at a decent rate before the latter was forced out of action for several days due to injury. And Morelos, who has 12 goals to his name, has failed to score in the last 8 league games.

The Colombian’s future at the club is also still uncertain as he has been linked with a move away from the Ibrox. Defoe is already 37, thus, the manager should look to strengthen the attacking unit. Signing Kamberi permanently would be a viable option.

The 25-year-old has racked up 9 goals and 5 assists across all competitions this season and looks to have a huge future ahead of him. He can be signed as a replacement for Morelos if he moves away in the summer.

A centre-forward by nature, Kamberi is capable of featuring anywhere across the frontline and has already been of great help to Rangers. His versatility could come in handy for the club and can be a possible leader up front ahead of Defoe, who is in the twilight of his career.

The Albanian has gone from strength-to-strength in the past few years with the Hibs and helped them to a fifth-place finish last season. And if he is able to continue with the same form, he could be a valuable asset to Gerrard’s side.

Verdict

With the ongoing issues, Rangers should look to strengthen the key areas and the centre-forward position is one that needs reinforcements. Kamberi has all the qualities of a top player.

Therefore, the Old Firm club should do everything possible to make a permanent move for the former Switzerland U21 international and he can be a player in the long run.