Why Rangers must go all out Stoke City’s Tyrese Campbell

According to Daily Record (h/t The Sun), Rangers have stepped up their pursuit of Stoke City starlet Tyrese Campbell.

The report also claims that the Gers have joined rivals Celtic in the race for the young striker, who is also attracting interest from Premier League clubs Crystal Palace and Wolves.

Tyrese Campbell, 20, who came through Manchester City’s youth ranks, was bought by the Potters in the summer of 2016. He was sent on loan to Shrewsbury Town last season before breaking through Stoke’s senior team on his return.

A highly-rated striker, Campbell is out of contract this summer and can move to Scotland for £400,000 in compensation, according to the report. And it is claimed that both the Old Firm clubs have informed Stoke of their intention to hold pre-contract talks with the youngster.

Meanwhile, Steven Gerrard-led Rangers are well-placed in 2nd position in the Premiership standings as they hope to claim their first title under the manager.

They have been excellent this campaign and their 2-1 victory in the last Glasgow derby has boosted their confidence going into the second half of the season.

It was an act of sweet revenge for their loss to the same opponents in the Bretford Cup final, which the Hoops narrowly won last month.

The manager would be hoping that his players return fit to the camp after a long vacation and should make sure that they are ready for the upcoming games. And regarding bringing reinforcement, Gerrard will be looking to trim his squad and that could allow him to sign fresh faces. (The Express)

In that case, the former Liverpool man should bring in a striker. Alfredo Morelos has been outstanding this season and Jermain Defoe has been a perfect backup for the Colombian. In 16 games, the Englishman has scored 11 goals this campaign.

While Greg Stewart has got his fair share of games, Eduardo Herrera has just returned from his loan spell and both of them have crossed their prime. Defoe, though, is performing decently for the Gers. However, he is also getting caught with age and this leaves the side with only Morelos, who can continue for a long time.

It is a clear indication that Rangers need a young striker who can partner the Colombian. Therefore, Tyrese Campbell would be a perfect fit for the squad.

The 20-year-old is in a fine run of form after being frustrated with game time at the Bet365 Stadium earlier this season. But since new boss Michael O’Neill’s arrival, the youngster has got his chance and scored three in the last four outings, including the brace against Huddersfield.

The Cheadle Hulme-born striker has featured in 17 Championship games and looks to be developing himself at an alarming rate. He has also featured 2 times for the England U20 side and has scored twice.

Campbell is highly-regarded inside the club and is one of the best young talents within the country. He has all the potential to succeed at a higher level and therefore, it is no surprise that big clubs are chasing his signature.

Verdict

At 20, the England youth international has shown great character and his abilities are exceptional.

Therefore, Rangers must beat off competition for the youngster and by doing so, they would have a player who could on to represent them in the long run.