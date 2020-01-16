Why Omar Elabdellaoui would be a fantastic signing for Crystal Palace

Back in July 2019, the Daily Mail had claimed that Crystal Palace held talks with Olympiacos over a possible deal for Omar Elabdellaoui. However, a deal didn’t materialise then and he stayed put at the Greek club.

Omar Elabdellaoui, 28, is out of contract at Olympiacos at the end of the season. He has made 26 appearances across all competitions this campaign, including 12 in the Champions League.

Having said that, Crystal Palace must rekindle their interest in the Norwegian defender this month.

Olympiacos right-back Omar Elabdellaoui celebrates after scoring. (Getty Images)

The Eagles failed to replace Aaron Wan-Bissaka before the start of the season, with the right-back making a high-profile switch to Manchester United. Wan-Bissaka was outstanding last year for Palace.

His departure has been felt at Selhurst Park, with none of Joel Ward or Martin Kelly managing to impress at right-back.

Having already made their first signing of the winter transfer window by bringing in Cenk Tosun on loan from Everton, Hodgson should now shift his focus towards strengthening the backline.

To put things into perspective, it’s important on Palace’s part to bring in defensive reinforcements and that must include Omar Elabdellaoui.

Roy Hodgson of Crystal Palace looks on prior to the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Norwich City at Selhurst Park. (Getty Images)

Elabdellaoui has previous experience of playing in England, which should make him a risk-free addition to the Eagles. He captains Olympiacos and is very close to making his 150th appearance for the Greek giants, and has Champions League experience as well.

The Norway international is an explosive right-back, who possesses the ability to burst forward with pace and set up goals with accurate crosses, and it is easy to see why a seasoned campaigner like him would go a long way towards making Palace a strong unit at the back.

He is a fantastic crosser of the ball and likes to get in the final third to create opportunities for his teammates.

A technically-gifted player, Elabdellaoui would undoubtedly make a real difference to Palace’s attacking play down the right flank. In the video below, one would get a glimpse of the 28-year-old’s style of play and the qualities he could bring to Selhurst Park if a deal goes through.

More News

Verdict

At 28, the Olympiacos star is playing at the prime of his career and having had stints with Manchester City and Hull City before, Elabdellaoui should have no problems in adapting to the demands of Premier League football. Hence, the Eagles must get the deal done as quickly as possible.