Why Manchester United should drop their interest in Thomas Meunier

According to Le Parisien (h/t The Sun), Manchester United want to sign Paris Saint-Germain full-back Thomas Meunier in the summer in a bid to replace Ashley Young.

Ashley Young, 34, has joined Inter Milan on a six-month contract from Manchester United, with the Serie A side having an option to extend the deal for the full-back for another season. He has joined former Old Trafford teammates Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez, ending a decorated association with the Red Devils.

Manchester United are keen to replace Young at the end of the season and view Thomas Meunier as his replacement, with the Belgian set to become a free agent in June, unless he extends his stay in Paris.

Paris Saint-Germain right-back Thomas Meunier takes a throw-in. (Getty Images)

Meunier, 28, joined PSG from Club Brugge in July 2016 and has made 120 appearances so far, chipping in with 13 goals and 21 assists. He has scored once and provided two assists in 19 appearances for Thomas Tuchel’s team this season. With the Belgian nearing the end of his contract with PSG, should United snap him up in summer?

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has shown a lot of faith in the youngsters this season and the youngsters have not let Solskjaer down, especially talents like Mason Greenwood and Brandon Williams showing promise.

Williams, 19, has become an important member of the squad, featuring regularly at left-back. He has featured quite often in Premier League games lately, nailing down his place in the team.

On the other side of the defence, Aaron Wan-Bissaka has seamlessly slotted into Solskjaer’s side after arriving from Crystal Palace before the start of the season. He has become such a key player at the back, which has conceded just 25 goals in 22 games.

Brandon Williams in action for Manchester United against Rochdale in the Carabao Cup. (Getty Images)

Following Young’s departure, Diogo Dalot can play as a backup for Wan-Bissaka, while Timothy Fosu-Mensah is an option too.

United also have a highly talented young right-back ready for first-team chances, Ethan Laird, who has impressed in his brief appearances so far, making his debut in the Europa League.

The Red Devils are well-stocked in the full-back department and hence, their interest in Meunier doesn’t strike the right chords.

Undoubtedly, Meunier is highly experienced, has international pedigree, and has won a lot of trophies at PSG. But he is 28 years old and would be 29 in September.

Manchester United players celebrate a goal against Leicester City at Old Trafford. (Getty Images)

Verdict

Meunier, despite his experience and class, just doesn’t fit the bill at Old Trafford. In fact, Solskjaer has a lot of options at full-back and if he really intends to sign one, he should go for a younger alternative.

All in all, United would be better off dropping their interest in the PSG star, even if it means bringing him in on a free transfer in the summer.