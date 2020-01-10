Why loaning out Emile Smith-Rowe would be ideal by Arsenal

According to Metro, Emile Smith Rowe is set to leave Arsenal this month on a loan move, along with as many as 12 youngsters.

Smith Rowe, 19, joined Arsenal’s Hale End academy in 2010 and made his debut for the senior side in a Europa League encounter against Vorskla Poltava and became a regular member in Unai Emery’s squad.

He was loaned out to RB Leipzig at the beginning of last year but it did not help his cause as injuries took a toll on him. He featured in only 3 games for the Bundesliga side.

His return to North London has also not been outstanding as he has struggled for game time due to the presence of big names at the club. The Gunners are known to successfully bring out young talents from their academy every year and it has been the same this time too.

Emile Smith-Rowe (L) (Getty Images)

They have an abundance of youngsters, who cannot be guaranteed regular game time and therefore, the report suggests that they are looking for short-term deals for many of their academy products.

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta’s side have been able to put their disastrous start to the season behind them and started the New Year with a win over rivals Manchester United.

A hard-fought victory over Leeds United in the FA Cup saw them progress further in the competition and they have also set their sights in the Europa League by qualifying for the round of 32.

Having shown signs of improvement with the current bunch of regulars, it would be difficult for the Spanish manager to give chances to the youngsters.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta (Getty Images)

Arsenal need to be on top of their game for every single game from now on and the seniors at the club would have to get the job done.

In that case, Smith Rowe’s chances of gaining experience at the Emirates would be impossible. Therefore, it would be a good decision to loan him out to any other Premier League club who can guarantee game time for the youngster.

The 19-year-old is a highly-regarded midfielder and he has the ability to get into the starting line-ups of several top-flight clubs. And he can develop himself by playing regularly for smaller clubs in the league.

The midfielder must take his chances elsewhere and should work to reach the top level before he gets back to the Emirates. And if he takes the right step in his development, he can go on to become one of Arsenal’s key players in the years to come.

Emile Smith Rowe (Getty Images)

Read more

Verdict

A talent such as Smith Rowe must be playing week in and out in order to fulfil his potential instead of warming the bench. And Arteta must make sure that the club finds a suitable place for the youngster’s growth.

This decision could lead to success for both the club and the player himself when it’s time for him to shine at the highest level.