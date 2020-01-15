Why Lewis Dunk would be a top signing for Chelsea

According to The Sun, Chelsea have been told that Brighton defender Lewis Dunk would cost them £50m.

The Blues are looking for reinforcements in defence and are seeing Lewis Dunk as an alternate to Antonio Rudiger and other centre-backs in their ranks, the report adds.

Lewis Dunk, 28, has been at Brighton all his career, apart from a loan spell at Bristol City, which lasted just for a month in the 2013/14 season. He has made 290 appearances for the Seagulls and has netted 18 goals at that time, while further setting up 14.

Lewis Dunk is a graduate of the Brighton academy. (Getty Images)

The central defender extended his contract back in October 2018 that would keep him until the summer of 2023 at the Amex Stadium. But with Chelsea in desperate need of a centre-back, this could be a great opportunity for the Englishman to play in the Champions League.

The Blues, meanwhile, have endured a mixed season after they were unable to make new signings in the summer. The youngsters started the season on a high note but they seem to have lost track in between.

Their loss to Southampton and West Ham midway through the season highlighted the lack of inexperience in the squad. Despite that, Frank Lampard’s side have managed to hold on to 4th spot in the league table. However, they have recovered from further humiliation.

Lewis Dunk would be a good addition for Chelsea (Getty Images)

But as Chelsea have the worst defensive record in the division among the top seven clubs, manager Frank Lampard should reinforce the defence this month.

Fikayo Tomori has been doing well, whereas Kurt Zouma has been prone to errors. And Antonio Rudiger has missed the majority of the season due to injury.

The manager is yet to find a partnership between two of them as he has shuffled his defence often in the past few weeks. And without consistency, they cannot flourish.

However, with the Blues lacking depth in that area, Lampard must look to strengthen the defence by signing Lewis Dunk from Brighton.

Brighton defender Lewis Dunk has been fantastic in the Premier League. (Getty Images)

Dunk is one of the most established centre-backs in English football after having played in various divisions. He played an integral role in Brighton’s promotion to the top-flight and was ever-present at the heart of the defence for the seagulls in their first Premier League campaign after promotion.

Standing at 6ft 2in tall, the 28-yer-old is a strong and powerful defender who is composed on the ball and blocks the opposition with ease.

The Englishman has the ability to spray long balls to his forwards and is also clinical in reading the game. He is also considered to be a threat during set-piece routines and that is evident from the 18 goals he has scored for the Seagulls.

The video below is a glimpse of Dunk’s ultimate defending skills and he could bring this to Stamford Bridge if a deal goes through.

Verdict

Dunk is an experienced campaigner after spending all his life in English football and that could help him settle to the conditions in London. Undoubtedly, he has all the qualities to succeed at a higher level and can become a regular for some years in Chelsea’s backline.

Therefore, without any hesitation, the Blues hierarchy must go all out for the defender and he could help them concede fewer goals.