Why Leeds must make a move for Norwich star Teemu Pukki

According to The Express, Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has been backed to sign Norwich City star Teemu Pukki by former Whites defender Danny Mills.

Pukki, 29, Who came through the ranks of Fc KooTeePee’s youth system, played for several clubs including Celtic and Brondby IF before moving to Carrow Road in 2018.

He became a key member under Daniel Farke and helped Norwich City get promoted to the Premier League last year, contributing 29 goals and 10 assists last season.

He made a wonderful start to life in the Premier League, scoring 5 goals in his first three games including a hat-trick against Newcastle United on matchday 2 of this campaign.

Teemu Pukki (Getty Images)

Pukki has taken his game to the next level and has been the star man for the Canaries. Hence, Bielsa should look to take him on board before the start of the new season.

The Whites have bounced back brilliantly after a slight dip in form last month and are leading the race for automatic qualification to the top-flight.

However, with a few games left in the campaign, the manager should look to strengthen his squad if they are to make their presence felt in the Premier League.

They need to be smart and should add depth to their squad, especially in the centre-forward position where only Patrick Bramford is the option.

Teemu Pukki (Getty Images)

Leeds signed Jean-Kevin Augustin to add firepower to their attacking ranks but the French youth international hasn’t lived up to the expectations. And Tyler Roberts lacks the experience to lead the line.

Hence, going for Teemu Pukki in the summer would be a good option to bolster their attacking unit as the Finnish international has got experience under his belt.

The 29-year-old is Norwich’s top scorer with 11 goals this season and has been their best player despite the club underperforming. He is capable of operating from the left side of the attack and also as a second-striker, and could come in handy for Bielsa.

Leeds already lost Eddie Nketiah who was on loan from Arsenal, and don’t have an experienced player in the front line. Pukki has shown his abilities in the top-flight, helping the Canaries fight relegation.

Teemu Pukki (Getty Images)

The Finnish international has been in the form of his life in the last two seasons and has still got the energy to perform at a higher level. He could help Leeds alongside Patrick Bramford if he is able to replicate the good form.

Verdict

In the last 8 league games, Leeds have been scoring just a goal or two, except for the game against Hull City. And to improve that goalscoring record, they need someone who can score regularly with proper support up front.

Hence, Bielsa should do everything to sign Pukki in the summer and lure him to Elland Road.