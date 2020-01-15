Why Gedson Fernandes would be a top addition for Tottenham

Tottenham are on the verge of signing Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes on loan for 18 months with an option to make the deal permanent, according to Sky Sports.

The Portugal international will join on an 18-month loan with an option to make the deal permanent. Tottenham made their move last week after Fernandes’ representatives had held talks with West Ham and Everton.

Benfica’s factory line has pumped out the likes of Joao Felix, Ederson and Bernardo Silva in recent seasons – and it shows no sign of slowing down. A talented midfielder with superb close control and excellent dribbling ability, Fernandes looks set to represent Tottenham.

Gedson Fernandes on the ball (Image credit: Getty)

Spurs are looking to bolster their midfield this month following the injury to Moussa Sissoko and it looks like Fernandes will be their first January signing.

Tottenham have been struck down by injuries in recent weeks, with a lack of quality central midfielders also proving to be a problem for Jose Mourinho.

Moussa Sissoko is out until April with an injury he picked up during the 1-0 loss at Southampton, while Harry Winks was overrun against Liverpool due to a combination of Mourinho’s chosen formation and the Reds’ energetic playing style.

However, whether the 21-year-old Fernandes will slot straight into central midfield remains to be seen, given that he has played on the right wing and as an attacking midfielder in his nine appearances in all competitions this campaign.

The 21-year-old Gedson Fernandes has two caps for Portugal (Image credit: Getty)

When the Portuguese was 10, Sporting signed a pre-contract agreement with Fernandes’s youth team, SC Frielas.

Fernandes’ release clause is £102m but the player is out of favour and has fallen out with head coach Bruno Lage. If Spurs make the transfer permanent, it would cost them £55m.

Spurs are stuck behind in the hunt for Champions League qualification at 8th place, with their poor first half of the 2019/20 season placing them nine points behind Chelsea, who are at 4th place right now.

Verdict

Gedson Fernandes is a fantastic player and the youngster has all the skills to thrive in the Premier League. Spurs are currently struggling with injuries to several players and look thin in the midfield department. Fernandes is a midfield dynamo who tends to dictate the play in the middle of the park.

Gedson Fernandes in action (Image credit: Getty)

Along with Eric Dier and Ndombele, Fernandes could form a formidable combination in the coming years. Many players from Benfica have made the switch to England and have tasted immediate success.

Nemanja Matic, Victor Lindelof and David Luiz moved from the Portuguese club to England and have excelled. It will be shrewd business from Daniel Levy and Tottenham if they manage to secure the services of Gedson Fernandes.