Everton completing this £8.5m deal for Brazilian star would be a shrewd move by Ancelotti

Why Everton should go all out to sign Lucas Veríssimo from Santos

According to Brazilian outlet Lance (h/t The Daily Post), Everton are interested in signing Santos defender Lucas Veríssimo for £8.5m this month.

Lucas Veríssimo, 24, has enjoyed a solid season with Santos, racking up 33 league appearances. He has bagged two goals and an assist, but has picked up two red cards in the Brazilian Serie A.

A loan offer was rejected last week, but Santos are willing to accept a permanent deal for their star defender, whose sale would ease their financial woes, the report adds. (Lance h/t The Daily Post)

Everton, meanwhile, have conceded just four goals in six games since Carlo Ancelotti took over at Goodison Park in December, a substantial improvement from the Marco Silva regime.

However, Michael Keane, Yerry Mina and Mason Holgate are the only natural centre-half options at Ancelotti’s disposal. There’s a clear lack of depth in that department and that needs to be addressed this month.

Veríssimo is a classy, technically-gifted ball-playing defender who has been standing out for Santos in the last couple of years after first breaking through to the first-team in 2016.

The 24-year-old boasts some impressive stats, having an 86.7% pass success rate and winning an average of 4.7 aerial duels per match. He has also registered 1.9 tackles, 2.2 interceptions, 4.5 clearances and 0.5 blocks per game in the Brazil Serie A. [Courtesy: WhoScored]

Standing at just a shade below 6ft 3in, the Brazilian is strong in the air and an intimidating presence at the back. Veríssimo also makes last-ditch clearances for his team and it’s evident from the stats mentioned above.

In the video below, one could get a glimpse of the Santos star’s overall defensive skills.

Verdict

Recruiting a defender of Veríssimo’s talent and skillset could prove to be a shrewd move by the Toffees this month.

The Santos star may not be a big-name signing but he has the potential to be a valuable addition to Everton. Therefore, Ancelotti and co. should go all out in pursuit of his services this winter.