Why Everton must do everything possible to sign Lawrence Shankland

According to the Daily Record, Everton are one of the clubs to have watched Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland in recent months.

Lawrence Shankland, 24, has scored 22 goals in 19 games for Dundee United in the Scottish Championship this season. His goalscoring exploits in Scotland haven’t gone unnoticed. Scottish Premiership giants Celtic and Rangers are also interested in the 24-year-old, while Queens Park Rangers, Brentford and Middlesbrough are keen too, the report adds.

Dundee United are running away in the Scottish Championship and are 17 points clear at the top, with Shankland playing a crucial role in their promotion hopes.

Lawrence Shankland of Scotland vies with Luca Cenoni of San Marino during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between Scotland and San Marino at Hampden Park. (Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Everton are placed 12th in the Premier League table. Ancelotti has made an impact at the club, with the Toffees now playing a very different style of football to what they did in Silva’s reign.

The Toffees are yet to sign a player this month. They have loaned out Cenk Tosun to Crystal Palace until the end of the season, but are yet to bring in a replacement.

Having scored just 28 goals in 24 games, Ancelotti must definitely bring in a new striker to compete with the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison and Moise Kean.

Richarlison has been Everton’s best player this season and has been ably supported by Calvert-Lewin up front, with the duo scoring 8 and 10 goals respectively.

Carlo Ancelotti is the new Everton manager. (Getty Images)

However, Kean hasn’t yet adapted to the rigours of Premier League football and has scored just one goal. While Kean must be given some time to get his mojo back, Ancelotti must not ignore reinforcing his forward department, especially after allowing Tosun to leave.

That being said, Lawrence Shankland would be a good fit at Goodison Park. He is playing for Dundee United like a man in form and would add more goals to a blunt Everton attack given his goalscoring record this season.

Verdict

The former Ayr United man is in form and there are chances of him establishing himself at a higher level under the guidance of Ancelotti. Hence, Everton must secure Shankland’s services.