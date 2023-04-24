Why Do Some Football Players Love Spending Time at the Casino?

Exploring the Reasons Why Some Football Players Love Spending Time at the Casino

By Eli Segall

Some professional football players like to gamble online as a leisure activity when they are not playing the game. This could be because they have a lot of money and enjoy the experience. It’s important to note that not all players gamble, but it’s a common pastime for some.

We found that a large number of players in our study enjoy live dealer games, while others prefer free slot machines. However, they all share a love for gaming. So, without delay, let’s take a look at the top five football players and their favorite casino games.

Let’s start with CR7 who is a well-known and vocal footballer, and enjoys gambling during his free time. We have other notable names on the list as well.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo, who is a famous football player, is currently ranked in first place on this list. He has been observed several times playing online gambling games like slot machines. Moreover, there are reports that Cristiano Ronaldo is a regular player in casinos across the globe, possibly engaging in games like blackjack and roulette. Despite his indulgence in gambling, he manages to maintain self-control, reflecting his dedication to his football profession.

Since his net worth is over £1 billion, he can afford to spend some money on casino games. Nevertheless, speculations suggest that he has lost more than $150 million in gambling.

Gianluigi Buffon

The famous Italian goalkeeper is known for being a passionate sports bettor, betting on various competitions from basketball to Formula One. He also enjoys playing poker with his friends and gambling online. With his impressive football career, it’s expected that his online gaming skills would match his on-field talents. It’s highly likely that Buffon plays on one of the top online casinos, as the connection between Italy and gambling is very strong.

Given this, it shouldn’t be surprising to hear that Buffon is on our roster. It’s been reported that he likes to spend his free time playing various 1xBet online casino games in India such as table games, slot machines, and sometimes VIP blackjack.

Mario Balotelli

The Italian forward is not the only professional football player who likes to gamble during their free time. He has been seen in multiple Italian casinos, as well as playing online poker and slot games. He also has a fondness for cars and often shares photos of his vehicle collection online along with posts about his gambling experiences. It is a widely known fact that Mario suffered gambling losses of over $200,000 in just one year.

This is a significant sum of money for anyone, let alone a professional football player. Despite the situation, Mario’s personality and attitude suggest that he will most likely continue gambling. These traits were noticed by many during his time on the football field.

Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney, who played for Manchester United, Everton, and England, was known to frequently visit casinos during his football career. He would sometimes engage in conversation with other players while they waited for their turn to play. Despite his fondness for gambling, he once lost half a million pounds in a single session at a casino in Manchester.

This means that he cannot be considered the most successful gambler on the list. Although it may seem unbelievable, casinos are designed to have the upper hand in gambling. The large amounts of money that some players can lose in a single session are particularly stunning. In his autobiography, Rooney openly shared his experiences with gambling and explained that it was a wake-up call for him to quit. He hasn’t gambled since.

Neymar

Our final entry is about a famous Brazilian performer who is also a skilled athlete. He has been seen enjoying various online gambling activities such as poker, slots, and bingo. Additionally, he has a strong interest in cars and frequently shares photos of his collection on social media platforms alongside his gambling-related posts. Some people see him as a potential influencer who can encourage upcoming football stars to try online casinos.

This legendary performer is none other than Neymar. Neymar is widely acknowledged as one of the world’s top players. His well-known reputation for engaging in occasional gambling does not come as a surprise given his outgoing personality and penchant for partying.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

It would be inconsistent not to include Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the list of elite footballers who enjoy playing poker. Ibrahimovic is a legendary Swedish international and his name always comes up in conversations about football. He has achieved success throughout his illustrious career and has also made a name for himself as a renowned casino player. His favorite casino games are Roulette, slots, and poker.

The Swedish athlete has had a successful career in various countries including England, France, the United States, and Italy. Although he is nearing retirement, he is currently taking pleasure in residing in Milan.

Ibrahimovic’s football career isn’t just based on success. He’s been involved in a number of controversies and has made various controversial statements. It’s also not surprising that he enjoys playing online poker. As a matter of fact, the AC Milan striker was investigated by UEFA for investing in a poker company in 1xBet India.

After becoming a brand ambassador for a 1xBet India online betting company, Ibrahimovic’s popularity helped increase the company’s turnover. However, since an investigation into his involvement with the company, they have struggled to compete. While his playing time has reduced, Ibrahimovic still plays poker with his colleagues and peers.