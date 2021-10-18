Why Do Fans Still Care about the FA Cup?

The FA Cup means a lot of things to a lot of different people. Its magic was once so powerful that even the players couldn’t help getting caught up in the story arc. Nowadays, there feels like there’s a disconnect between footballers and the oldest cup competition in the world.

The fans, however, have cared about the FA Cup for over a century. More impressively, they continue to do so as the trophy loses some of its historic appeal. Just look at the tournament and you’ll see the admiration.

Gambling on an Occasion

British popular culture is packed with events that are embedded within society. The Grand National, held at Aintree Racecourse every year, is probably the most famous example because it engages people who aren’t typical bettors. Wimbledon is another competition that reaches a crescendo after two weeks of play in Southwest London.

The FA Cup belongs in the same category as it has the same aura as its sporting peers. With 736 clubs competing for the title, and a prize of £30m on the line for the winners, it’s easy to see why supporters are gripped by the action. After all, the FA Cup is notorious for its ability to create shocks, which only makes the process of placing a wager more tempting. Combine this with the fact that bookies in the UK according to Gemma Heathcote, author at Superlenny.com, offer generous bonuses to stand out to punters, such as registration deposits, bonus bets and reload rewards, there’s an added incentive for fans to indulge in the tradition.

The result is not only extra anticipation for supporters but a chance for clubs and followers to forge a deeper connection. In a world where the relationship is disjointed, it can only be a healthy side-effect.

Backdoor to Europe

Europe is arguably the pinnacle of world football. Sure, the World Cup is the biggest event from a commercial perspective, yet the highest level of football is played on the sports spiritual home. So, it’s not shocking supporters want to experience what it’s like, even if it’s only for a season or a couple of qualifying matches.

As a result, the UEFA Europa League isn’t a poor relation to the Champions League. Sadly, the level of competition in the Premier League has decreased as the amount of money involved has risen. When you analyse the recent winners, Man City, Chelsea, and Arsenal dominate the list of winners thanks to their deep pockets. However, that doesn’t mean clubs can’t dream about a fairy tale ending.

For instance, Leicester City beat Chelsea in the 2021 FA Cup final. Aside from being a momentous occasion for the fans, it secured the Foxes’ qualification for a European campaign the following season, making the victory more special. Plus, the Europa League winners enter the Champions League, just like Chelsea did the season after winning the Europa League in 2020. They beat Man City in 2021 to add both trophies to the club’s cabinet.

Once you consider the attachment the FA Cup provides fans, from the Premier League to the lower divisions, you can see why the competition will always have a place in the hearts of supporters.