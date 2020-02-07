Why Crystal Palace should make a move for Jamal Lewis in the summer

According to the Sun, Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson is interested in signing Norwich City left-back Jamal Lewis and enquired about him in the January transfer window. But Norwich City did not want to lose the defender during their relegation battle.

Patrick van Aanholt’s future remains in doubt, with long-term interest from PSV Eindhoven providing an attractive option for the Dutchman. Van Aanholt’s current contract expires in 2021 and the Sun claims Crystal Palace could yet offer him a new deal.

But the south Londoners could even look to go for Jamal Lewis in the summer in a bid to add competition in the squad, the report adds.

Norwich City left-back Jamal Lewis in action against Chelsea. (Getty Images)

Roy Hodgson’s side have gone six league games without a win now, with their last victory coming in the London derby against West Ham in December. Palace’s sudden loss of form has seen them drop to 14th in the table and Hodgson will expect his boys to bounce back against Everton on Saturday.

On the whole, the Eagles have been a tight nut to crack this term as they have conceded just 29 goals in 25 games. In fact, they have a better defensive record than Arsenal, Wolves, Tottenham and Chelsea.

However, they need depth in defence and Hodgson should make it one of his priorities to sign a left-back before the start of 2020/21 season.

Van Aanholt has been Hodgson’s first-choice left-back for the last two seasons. However, in the Dutchman’s injury absence of late, Hodgson has used Jairo Riedewald at left-back.

Crystal Palace left-back Patrick van Aanholt celebrates after scoring. (Getty Images)

While Riedewald has performed admirably well, the Eagles need a natural left-back as cover in that position. Thus, Palace’s interest in Jamal Lewis makes complete sense.

Lewis has made 15 Premier League appearances this term. He has also earned 12 caps for Northern Ireland so far. As per WhoScored, Lewis has averaged 1.4 tackles, 0.9 interceptions, 2.1 clearances and 0.4 blocks in 15 Premier League appearances. Going forward, he is yet to score or assist.

As far as Van Aanholt is concerned, the Palace star has played 18 league games so far. He has averaged 1.3 tackles, 1.6 interceptions, 1.3 clearances and 0.3 blocks. Going forward, he has scored two goals. [Courtesy: WhoScored]

Read More

Jamal Lewis would be a good addition for Crystal Palace (Getty Images)

Van Aanholt has better numbers in certain areas than Lewis. Although he might not be an instant upgrade on Van Aanholt in terms of numbers, Lewis would be a good option to add strength to the left-back position.

Verdict

Van Aanholt has been a reliable performer for Palace since joining from Sunderland in 2017. But he is 29 and cannot be considered as a long-term solution at left-back.

On the contrary, Lewis is just 22 and has plenty of room to develop his game. Thus, it would be wise for Palace to invest on Lewis in the summer transfer window.