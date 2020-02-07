Why Chelsea must make a move for Brighton’s Lewis Dunk in the summer

In January, The Times (h/t The Sun) had claimed that Chelsea were asked for a fee of £50million for Brighton defender Lewis Dunk in January. However, no deal materialised and the defender stayed put at Brighton.

The report added (h/t The Sun) that the Blues were looking for reinforcements in defence last month, having struggled this season. Frank Lampard’s men have conceded 34 goals in 25 games so far, although they are fourth in the table.

None of Kurt Zouma, Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger and Fikayo Tomori has lived up to the required standards. Zouma has been error-prone at the back, while Tomori has lost his place in the team after a bright start to the season.

The current pairing of Rudiger and Christensen has looked steady, yet, the Blues haven’t stopped leaking goals. Having said that, Chelsea must reignite their interest in Lewis Dunk during the summer transfer window.

Dunk, 28, has been at Brighton his entire career, apart from a loan spell at Bristol City in the 2013-14 season. He played in all 38 Premier League games during his club’s first season in the top-tier.

The Englishman missed only two games last season and has played 23 games so far this season, scoring two goals and registering three assists in the process.

The 28-year-old has proven himself to be a reliable and highly committed presence at the heart of Brighton’s backline during the last two Premier League seasons.

He’s thriving at present in Graham Potter’s Brighton side and at 28, Dunk is operating at the peak of his powers, so this may be his best opportunity to play European football.

Lampard’s Chelsea are in major need of some fresh centre-back options next season and a proven Premier League defender like Dunk could be a great addition to the west London outfit.

Verdict

The English defender would undoubtedly bolster Chelsea’s defensive ranks, whilst bringing competition in the squad. Thus, the Blues must do everything possible to sign Dunk from Brighton in the summer.