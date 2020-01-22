Why Celtic are right in getting rid of Eboue Kouassi this month

According to Belgian outlet HLN (h/t The Daily Record), Celtic midfielder Eboue Kouassi is closing in on a move to KRC Genk.

The Ivorian, 22, has been frozen out by Neil Lennon and is yet to make an appearance for the Hoops this season. He has struggled for game time since first joining Celtic from FC Krasnodar back in January 2017.

Eboue Kouassi has made just 22 appearances in all competitions during his three years at Parkhead, with injury problems largely limiting his development. The report (h/t The Daily Record) adds that any deal for the midfielder is likely to be a loan with an option to buy.

Celtic have signed striker Patryk Klimala from Jagiellonia Białystok and have agreed on a deal for midfielder Ismaila Soro from Israeli club Bnei Yehuda. (h/t BBC)

Celtic midfielder Eboue Kouassi in action. (Getty Images)

The Hoops were in dire need of a striker as a backup for Odsonne Edouard and Neil Lennon has brought in the talented Patryk Klimala, while Soro could potentially be a long-term replacement for the ageing Scott Brown.

As far as Eboue Kouassi is concerned, he simply couldn’t adapt himself to the demands of Scottish football. He hasn’t played for the Hoops since suffering a serious knee injury in their Betfred Cup semi-final win over Hearts in October 2018. Despite attaining full fitness, he does not seem to be in manager Neil Lennon’s plans.

The Ivorian would be keen to play regular football in a bid to revive his stuttering career. Kouassi, who arrived as a youngster potential under former manager Brendan Rodgers, has never really challenged the likes of Scott Brown, Callum McGregor and Olivier Ntcham for a place in the midfield.

Neil Lennon is doing well in his second spell as Celtic manager. (Getty Images)

Verdict

A loan move with an option to make it permanent sounds like a good deal for Celtic and Genk. Should Kouassi impress in his time in Belgium, then both parties can evaluate the option of making the transfer a permanent one.

Kouassi is completely frozen out of the first-team picture, so the reigning Scottish champions should ensure that the midfielder is off the club’s books before the end of the January transfer window.