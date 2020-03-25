Why Aston Villa should revive their interests in Baptiste Santamaria

According to Sevilla ABC, Aston Villa had a bid rejected for Angers midfielder Baptiste Santamaria back in January.

Their €10 million for Santamaria was deemed less by the French outfit, thereby putting a halt into their pursuits of the defensive midfielder.

Angers defensive midfielder Baptiste Santamaria in action. (Getty Images)

However, with Santamaria continuing to earn rave reviews in France for his consistent displays, the Villans should once again revive their interests in the 25-year-old ahead of the next season.

Having joined Angers back in 2016 from French lower division side Tours, Santamaria has evolved into one of the first names in the current line-up. Ever since his arrival, Santamaria has been a regular within the side and has played over 134 matches in the league so far. Such is the player's reputation at his current club.

His excellent consistency over the last three seasons has seen him being linked to not just Villa but to a number of other clubs in England, Spain, and Italy. He has been vital to his side’s better performance this season as they sit 10th in the league table.

Angers midfielder Baptiste Santamaria in action during a Ligue One encounter. (Getty Images)

Angers have already won 11 matches from 28 games and improved upon their performance from the last season, wherein they managed just 10 wins despite playing more matches (38).

Santamaria has contributed to the side with his defensive capabilities in the middle that has seen them concede just 33 goals so far, while last year they conceded as many as 49 goals overall.

Meanwhile, it has been a disastrous campaign for Smith’s Villans, who earned their promotion just last year. However, the club is currently fighting for its place in the top-flight and faces a possible relegation threat.

Aston Villa has not had the best of seasons so far. (Getty Images)

They are just one spot ahead of bottom-placers Norwich City in 19th place. However, they still have nine matches to play and it remains to be seen if Villa still manages to stay in the top-flight.

After managing to win just seven games so far, Smith desperately needs to land in some quality midfielder this coming summer if they avoid relegation and wish to stay afloat in the league next season.

Having said that, Santamaria seems to be a perfect fit at Villa Park and could help Smith bolster his squad. Moreover, Villa just have one defensive midfielder ion Marvelous Nakamba.

Aston Villa coach Dean Smith (right) needs to add some quality in his midfield to better their performances next season. (Getty Images)

However, the Zimbabwean hasn’t been entirely efficient with the side having already conceded 56 goals. This is the highest by any side this season and reflects Villa’s weakness in that area. Thus, landing in someone of Santamaria’s calibre would do the world of good for Smith and Villa.

Verdict

Villa clearly have a dearth of quality defensive midfielders and Santamaria will be an apt fit, given they manage to stay in the top-flight. Hence, Villa reviving interests in their former target would be a wise choice if they wish to better their performances next season.