Who is the talented Portuguese defender being targeted by Newcastle? – Here’s all you need to know

Scout Report – Nuno Tavares – Newcastle Tracking Portuguese Defender

According to reports from O Jogo in Portugal, Newcastle are among the clubs keeping an eye on young Benfica defender Nuno Tavarez.

The Magpies are tracking the 21-year-old who has played for his country at under-18, under-19 and under-21 level.

Premier League rivals Burnley and Italian side Napoli are also said to be interested in the promising left-back.

He broke into the Benfica ranks over the last two seasons and featured in the defeat against Arsenal in the Europa League this campaign.

Newcastle are keen to add talent in the full-back areas and a deal could be possible for around £13m should Benfica miss out on Champions League football.

Chances of a move would also come down to Newcastle avoiding the drop this season.

They are currently entrenched in a relegation battle.

However, should Steve Bruce’s men secure their top-flight survival then reinforcements will have to follow.

Below we take a closer look at what Newcastle would get should they manage to entice Tavares to Tyneside next term.

Scout Report – Nuno Tavares

Nuno Tavares

Tavares has been tracked by some of Europe’s top clubs already but still needs time and experience to develop.

He is known for his pace and for being one of the quickest players in the Portuguese Primeira League.

While his rapid speed can help him recover his position defensively, it is also a weapon at the other end of the pitch. Tavares gets forward well and can cross accurately from the left flank, which also means he’d suit an attacking wing-back role.

He has an eye for a pass in central positions and at 6ft also has a growing presence the older and stronger he gets.

Conclusion

Newcastle would do well to land Tavares considering his potential and the other clubs that have already scouted him.

The Magpies do have 23-year-old Jamal Lewis at left-back at present but some much-needed competition would be welcomed.

The only reason bigger clubs haven’t taken a chance on the young Portuguese seems to be his lack of experience and question marks over how he’d handle a step up in levels.

It means that his value could quickly double should he find his feet in the Premier League.

That said, it may be difficult for Newcastle to compete should Italian giants Napoli firm up their interest in the player.