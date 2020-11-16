Who is the Brazilian strike prodigy being chased by Arsenal – Here’s all you need to know

Scout Report – Brenner – Arsenal Keeping Tabs on Young Brazilian Forward

According to reports from Calciomercato in Italy, Arsenal are tracking talent Brazilian hotshot Brenner.

The Gunners are among a long list of admirers of the Sao Paulo prodigy that has scored 21 goals in 56 appearances for the club.

The 20-year-old can get a European passport due to Italian heritage and the likes of Lazio, Ajax, Juventus, Milan and PSG are all interested.

Arsenal would have to beat that competition to land Brenner. He is currently under contract until 2022 and has a €50million release clause.

Mikel Arteta could see Brenner as a good fit for the North London club after watching fellow Brazilian Gabriel Jesus make a smooth transition Palmeiras to the Premier League with Man City.

Former City coach and new Arsenal boss Arteta will hope added firepower can be another step towards his revamp at the Emirates.

Arsenal are already priced at 4/1 with bet365 and other top-ranked UK betting sites to make the top four this season

Below we take a closer look at what Arsenal could get should they push through a deal for the striker.

Scout Report – Brenner

Brenner is a talented striker who can play centrally or in the wide forward positions.

He has neat footwork, is able to turn quickly, and is now starting to find the back of the net.

While he may not have the physical presence required to play down the middle in the Premier League just yet, he does drift into wide areas and the number 10 role where he’s able to run at the defenders with the ball at feet.

He has also represented Brazil at under-17 level but is yet to earn a first cap for the senior side.

Brenner spent much of the previous season enduring an unsuccessful loan spell at Fluminense. However, a return to his parent club has fast-tracked his development and goals have followed.

It is this year that Brenner has started to realise his massive potential, bagging 17 goals in 27 games in 2020.

Arsenal are right to be tracking Brenner, especially given his credentials to get a European passport. He would also fit in with fellow Brazilian Gabriel Martinelli around the same age and background.

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang playing wider and Alexandre Lacazette being linked with moves away from Arsenal, Arteta will surely need more firepower sooner rather than later.