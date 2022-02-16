Who is Nikola Pietzsch? Meet the girlfriend of Marco Rose

Nikola Pietzsch is a former handball player, and she is known for being the girlfriend of one of the best German managers in the world Marco Rose.

Pietzsch comes from Germany, and she is known for being the partner of current Borussia Dortmund manager Marco Rose. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Nikola Pietzsch Facts

Birth Place Eisenach, Germany Father’s Name Joachim Pietzsch Mother’s Name NA

Star Sign Sagittarius Net Worth (2021) $5 million Salary (2021) NA Age 46 Date of Birth December 11, 1974 University NA

Nationality German Husband Marco Rose Children 1 Child Social Media Instagram

Nikola Pietzsch and Marco Rose Families

Nikola was born on December 11, 1974. Both her father Joachim Pietzsch and grandfather Werner Assmann were professional handball players. Her father even won the GDR championship in the years 1974 and 1975. In addition, she has a brother named Alexander, who is also a professional handball player.

Marco Rose with his longtime girlfriend Nikola (T Online)

Marco Rose was born on September 11 1976, in Leipzig, East Germany and is the grandson of Walter Rose, who was also a football player who played for the German national team. There is no information on whether he has a sibling or not.

Nikola Pietzsch husband, Marco Rose

Marco Rose is a former German soccer player and current head coach of Borussia Dortmund. He started his career as a player at Rotation Leipzig and then joined Lokomotive Leipzig. He later joined Mainz 05 on loan. He later resigned after 199 games.

Dortmund’s German head coach Marco Rose acknowledges the fans prior to the German first division Bundesliga football match (Photo by Ina Fassbender / AFP)

Rose started his coaching career as an assistant coach and player of Mainz’s second team in 2010. From 2017 to 2019, he was the head coach of the Austrian first division club FC Red Bull Salzburg, with whom he won two Austrian championships.

Head Coach Marco Rose of Dortmund on July 13, 2021, in Giessen, Germany. (Photo by Frederic Scheidemann/Getty Images)

He has been the head coach of Borussia Monchengladbach since the 2019/20 season and has led them to the second round of the UEFA Champions League in 2020/2021

Nikola Pietzsch and Marco Rose Kids

Nikola and Marco have been dating each other for a very long time. However, the couple is not yet married. They have been together since the playing days of Marco and lead a happy and blissful life.

Marco Rose is dating former handball player Nikola for a long time

The couple has a daughter named Maria, born in Mainz. Marco describes himself as a loving father and also includes strictness. Both mother and daughter live a private life away from all the spotlight.

Nikola Pietzsch Profession, Career, Net Worth

Nikola is a former professional handball player. As a handball player, she played 126 international matches representing the German national team and was a part of the 1999 and 2003 world cups.

Nikola Pietzsch is yellow was a professional handball player Copyright: imago/Picture Point Nora Reiche.

She played for a decade for the Bundesliga Club HC Leipzig and was a German champion in the years 1998,99,2002, and 2006.

After retiring from her handball career, she started serving as a lawyer specializing in constructions and sports law based in Taucha. There is no disclosure about her net worth, and she doesn’t have any social media.

FAQs about Nikola Pietzsch

When did Nikola Pietzsch and Marco Rose get married? They are not married yet. Nikola is not Rose’s wife and they are currently partners What is Nikola doing now? She is a lawyer How old is Nikola? Nikola is 46 years old What is the Nationality of Nikola? Nikola Pietzsch is German What is Nikola’s net worth? Nikola and Rose have an estimated net worth of $5 million