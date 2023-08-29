Who Is Helena Seger? Meet The Wife Of Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Birthday August 25, 1970 Place of Birth Lindesberg, Sweden Nationality Swedish Residency Italy Spouse Zlatan Ibrahimovic Job Businesswoman Instagram N.A Height 5’5″ (1.65 m) Weight 52 kg (115 lbs) Tattoos N.A Smoking N.A. Sister / Brother Karin (sisters), and Henrik (brother) Father & Mother Helena’s father is Ingemar Seger, and her mother is Margareta Seger Religion Catholic Hair Color Blonde Eye Color Brown Net Worth (approx.) $160 million

Helena Seger Biography

Helena Seger is the stunning wife of Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Most of the wives of football superstars aren’t very professionally active; however, the ferocious Swedish lady doesn’t come under that category. She started working at the age of 13, and even before the arrival of Zlatan in her life, she was financially stable.

A successful entrepreneur and real estate businesswoman, Helena decided not to live depending only on his husband. Even though the AC Milan striker has a self-possessive public image, the same status doesn’t apply to his relationship with Helena. In contrast, the Swedish lady has made him even stronger over the years.

Helena Seger husband Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is one of the greatest strikers of this generation. What he has achieved in the last few years is quite emphatic. After spending four years at PSG, he spent short spells with United and LA Galaxy before returning to San Siro. AC Milan struggled to compete with other Milan giants – Juventus and Inter when the Swedish star joined them. But, in only two years, the 40-year-old rubbed off his winning mentality on the team and made the Rossoneri even stronger.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and his partner Helena Seger attend the men’s singles final match between Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud. (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)

Zlatan struggled in the first half of the season due to an injury. However, the former Barcelona man returned in solid fashion by bagging eight goals and two assists in 14 appearances. Going quite hard at the age of 40, Ibra didn’t have a comfortable childhood. Born in a poverty-stricken family, his parents struggled to put food on the table.

But, he worked incredibly hard to earn success. That is why he might have found a connection between him and Helena. It seems there is no weak mentality in their family. However, today we will discover how their relationship started and what Heleana is up to these days.

Helena Seger’s Husband Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s Career

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a retired Swedish professional footballer who played as a striker. With 34 titles in his career, he is one of the most decorated players in history and is considered one of the best attackers of all time. Ibrahimovic has scored in each of the last four decades and has almost 570 career goals, including more than 500 club goals. He has accumulated 123 caps and 62 goals while playing for Sweden at different levels. Ibrahimovic has received the Guldbollen (the Golden Ball) a record 12 times and has frequently been selected for the UEFA Team of the Year and FIFA FIFPro World XI.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic acknowledges the public during his farewell ceremony. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images)

Helena Seger Childhood and Family

Helena was brought into the world on August 25, 1970, by her Swedish parents. Her parents, Margareta and Ingemar, were able to raise Helena in a manner that she wouldn’t fear anything in her way to success. Helena also has a younger sister named Karin and a younger brother named Henrik.

Helena completed her education at local institutions. She has a college degree in Pattern design, fabric embroidery, and economics. Helena started working at a very young age. So, she was studying as well as working at the same time. It shows the dedication of a Swedish girl who had big ambitions and wasn’t afraid of anything.

Helena Seger career

Helena started working with Gul & Bla at the age of 13. She began rising the corporate ladder and spent successful stints at JC, Rabbit, Replay, and Diesel. She started her venture in the sales and marketing sector with Bonner and later worked with Corona and Hooch, FlyMe. Currently, her worth is around $160 million. Her bank account already had a handsome amount of money even before he met Zlatan. So, the Swedish football star’s fame and financial strength didn’t make any difference for Helena.

Helena moved to Italy with Zlatan when he signed for Juventus. Therefore, she had to leave all her contracts and professional career in Sweden. But that didn’t stop her from growing her career in business. She started a real estate firm in Italy, and currently, she mostly spends her time managing the real estate business.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s wife Helena Seger. (AFP PHOTO / OLIVIER MORIN)

Helena Seger and Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s relationship

Helena met with Zlatan back in 2002. However, after the initial meetups, the Swedish woman didn’t give much attention to the AC Milan star for his arrogant behaviour. But we all know how stubborn Ibra is. He made a considerable amount of effort to change Helena’s perspective and finally managed to win her heart. The duo has kept their private life pretty secret. They haven’t shared any information about their marriage to date. Therefore, we couldn’t get the exact date when they tied the knot. But from the likes of it, their relationship has only grown stronger over the years.

Helena and Zlatan welcomed their first son Maximilian On September 22, 2006. The pair was blessed with another son named Vincent on March 6, 2008. Helena and her sons have been seen supporting Zlatan from the stands several times during Sweden’s matches.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and his wife Helena Seger attend the Italian Serie A football match. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP)

Helena Seger Social media

Helena is quite secretive about her personal life and doesn’t have any account on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook. From the looks of it, she certainly doesn’t enjoy excessive stardom and public interest. The duo likes to spend their leisure time with their children.

