Who could win the Golden Ball at the FIFA World Cup?

The FIFA World Cup is set to get underway in November in Qatar with several superstars expected to turn up and spearhead their nation’s hopes of glory on the international stage.

The favourites, Brazil, will pin most of their hopes on Neymar Jr, who is enjoying an impressive season at Paris Saint Germain, and Lionel Messi, who will be hoping to make his nation’s dreams come true after losing in 2014 final to Germany.

In terms of European hopefuls, Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne is the star man of his Belgium side but in truth, they are a squad that is past their peak and harbours small hopes of a tournament victory.

Harry Kane should also be a contender with England as he guarantees goals at the club and international level and is an excellent playmaker to provide for his teammates.

The South Americans

Neymar and Messi are absolute magicians on the football pitch and are certainly the star players of their respective national teams. Messi is one of the key favourites to win the golden ball. Bodog, where you can enjoy the best Canada World Cup odds, currently offer Messi odds of 12/1 to win the award.

For many, the Argentinian is the undisputed greatest player of all time and the only prize missing from his honours is a World Cup victory which he of course came agonisingly close back in 2014.

If Argentina is to become World Champions over the next couple of months in Qatar then no doubt Messi will play a vital part in it and could be the most impressive player at the tournament.

⚽️ 6 goals

🅰️ 9 assists



Describe Lionel Messi’s season with an emoji 👇 pic.twitter.com/ZjgXe3Cvak — Ligue 1 English (@Ligue1_ENG) October 22, 2022

Neymar and Messi are club teammates but at the World Cup, they will temporarily be enemies as they are the key players of nations that have historical rivalries relating as they have consistently competed to be the best national team in South America.

There are huge expectations of Neymar at the tournament as he is expected as one of the more experienced players to lead his team on and off the pitch.

Brazil have a strong overall attack but Neymar at his peak ability can elevate them to the next level, and a strong performance at this year’s competition would not only give him a solid chance of winning the golden ball but he could perhaps strengthen his legacy to match greats of the past such as Ronaldinho.

Neymar is offered at 14/1 to win the golden ball in Qatar but his main aim will be to end Brazil’s trophy drought this winter in the Middle East.

A European Winner?

De Bruyne is one of the highest-quality players from all of the European nations. Belgium’s hopes of making a significant impact at the tournament rest on the Manchester City star’s shoulders.

He is an incredible technician in midfield and creates chances from absolutely nothing in abundance.

No other player has scored more goals outside of the box than Kevin de Bruyne since he debuted for Man City 🚀 pic.twitter.com/wT2VhthX0j — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) October 22, 2022

Offered at the same odds of 14/1 as Neymar he is certainly a strong shout to be the star player at the event, but that will hugely depend on his team’s ability to finish the opportunities he creates for them.

Kane is England’s star player and captain and is also offered at 14/1 to secure the golden ball at the tournament being the favourite to earn the golden boot this would be a very foreseeable outcome.

The Tottenham Hotspur star is a complete forward who is a prolific finisher as well as a creative outlet for his teammates. As he plays for one of the strongest national teams in the Three Lions, his chances to impress at the tournament are very strong.