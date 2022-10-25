Who are favourites for the World Cup?

As the days draw closer to the start of the Qatar World Cup 2022, the bookmaker’s favourites are being discussed more and more. Online sports betting has seen a lot of variations when it comes to who will reign victorious in Qatar this year.

With superstars looking to take their teams to the top, and youngsters trying to make a name for themselves, the world stage has never been so exciting. Here are the favourites to win the 2022 Fifa World Cup.

Brazil

This year, Brazil is the favorite to win the tournament. Its team is strong, with some of the best players in the world, including Alisson Becker (arguably the best goalkeeper), Neymar, and Vinícius Júnior.

Although Brazil has won more World Cup titles than any other nation, it is still trying to repair its reputation after Germany annihilated them 7-1 during the 2014 semifinal game. Brazil is a strong favorite in Group G.

Serbia and Switzerland both had great qualifying performances, ranking them at the top of their groups. They could make significant progress in the tournament.

Argentina

Soccer enthusiasts everywhere are thrilled that Argentina is playing in the World Cup again this year. The team’s strikers and midfielders work together seamlessly, as shown by their recent 3-0 win over Italy in the Cup of Champions.

With Lionel Messi leading the way, it’s sure to be an exciting tournament for Argentina fans. The South American team’s 32-game streak is only five games shy of the record, which Messi looks to make his own.

Given that he has played soccer for over half his life, this World Cup is likely Messi’s last chance at a title. Although his experience could help Argentina win, the team is likelier to lose because of poor defence. If other teams attack quickly, Argentina will have difficulty stopping them.

France

Although France is the second favorite to win, right behind Argentina, they can’t get complacent. They sailed through the European Qualifiers undefeated and won their group effortlessly.

Although this team has a lot of fresh talent, with former defending champions set to return, they can’t take anything for granted. 2018 was a big year for France’s national soccer team- star forward Kylian Mbappé led the team to victory.

He has only improved since then and is now considered one of the best players in the tournament. In the 2020-21 UEFA Nations League, France won again after defeating Spain in the finals.

Spain

Spain, too, knows how to win a World Cup–they took home the title in 2010 by beating Netherlands 1-0. They had a good run in the Nations League this year but lost to France in the finals. Still, they qualified without much trouble.

The team is not composed of the same members as it was from 2008-12, when it was often considered one of the sport’s most skilled soccer teams. Nevertheless, some young Barcelona prospects, such as Pedri, Torres, and Gavi, are becoming known internationally.

Barcelona teammate Jordi Alba is one of the best outside backs of our time and will help lock down the defence and distribute through Rodri in the midfield.

England

As a result of England’s Nations League performance, everyone is paying attention to the team. US fans hope they can capitalize on England’s struggles in the group games.

It is important to note that England reached the semifinals of the 2018 World Cup and the 2021 Euros final, missing out on Italy.

This team is a threat based on experience alone. During the Nations League play, England’s defense gave up four goals to Hungary, an area Harry Maguire will be looking to improve. Harry Kane’s goal-scoring prowess is seeing him make his way to becoming the country’s all-time record-holder.

Other strong players include Declan Rice and Raheem Sterling.

Germany

The rematch of the century will take place in Germany’s second game in group play against Spain. Germany lost its biggest match since 1931 when Spain beat 6-0 in the Nations League in November of 2020.

A strong Messi-led Argentina team defeated Germany in 2014 with 64% possession. Germany’s attempt to defend its World Cup title all came crashing down in 2018 when it failed to make it out of the group stage.

Playmakers Joshua Kimmich, Kai Havertz, and Serge Gnabry will be expected to help this team overcome its inconsistencies.

USA

Due to a 2-0 loss to Costa Rica in the CONCACAF qualifiers, this US team only qualified on goal differential rather than points. Compared to last year, when the United States failed to qualify for the World Cup, this is a positive development.

There’s no doubt that the tournament will be a big deal, being missed after a seven-year hiatus. Although not the strongest team in this group, the USA can offer lots to stay competitive. Exceptionally, Wales is the only team in Group B that relies heavily on offense.

Meanwhile, this US team can transition quickly, giving it an edge over a talented team like England. Gio Reyna and Christian Pulisic need to be playmakers in this group and beyond to remain competitive.