Which Premier League Stars Have Made the Most League Appearances for The 2021/2022 Season?

The English Premier League is unarguably the best league in the world, with the best players competing for points every match day.

Most premier league squads have two players to cover each position on the pitch. Still, the bigger teams who can afford the bill can boast 3-4 players covering each position. Keeping players fresh and motivated all season long significantly contributes to the team’s successes. Still, despite having substitutes available, some players are usually irreplaceable by their clubs due to the crucial roles they play on the pitch.

A quick glance at any club’s football stats for the season will show you the important contributions of certain players in their squads. So, if the fitness of such players is not in doubt, coaches love to play them for their importance on the pitch.

Players who have made the most appearances for the 2021/2022 season

With eight games to finish the 2021/2022 season, some players have played in every game so far for their clubs. Although players get to win individual awards at the end of the season, no player can win any of these awards without being an important player for their teams. Let us look at the Premier League stars with the most appearances for 2021/2022.

Conor Coady (30/30 Apps)

Conor Coady is an English defender who plays for and captains Wolverhampton Wanderers Football Club. Coady has featured in all of Wolves’ 30 premier league games so far. As they push for Europe, he is sure to play more, and he will look to put in brilliant performances to secure a spot in England’s world cup squad.

Stuart Dallas (30/30 Apps)

Dallas is a midfielder for Leeds United. The 30-year old has been heavily involved in Leeds United’s quest to avoid relegation this season.

Pontus Jansson (30/30 Apps)

Brentford’s first season back in the Premier League has been eventful. One name that has been sung consistently by the Brentford fans is that of Pontus Jansson. The Swede has not missed any game in the Premier League this season.

Jose Sa – (30/30 Apps)

The 29-year old Portuguese shot-stopper has remained a key figure in Wolves’ backline all season long. Despite a managerial change at the start of the season, Sa remains an integral player for Wolves, who look set to book a place in Europe again.

Illan Meslier (30/30 Apps)

Although Leeds United has conceded the most goals in the Premier League this season (67), Meslier’s evolution looks good. He will be one of the Premier League’s sensational goalkeepers in a few years.

Michail Antonio (29/30 Apps)

Michail Antonio has been highly instrumental to West Ham’s push for the top four. He should feature in the remaining games barring any injuries as they try to amass maximum points to help the Hammers challenge for a top-four finish.

Matthew Cash (29/30 Apps)

Aston Villa’s Polish right-back has adapted to Stephen Gerrard’s game plan. He has been repaying the faith with stellar performances. Villa is also pushing for a place in Europe, and they sure need stars like Matty Cash to go through.

David de Gea (29/30 Apps)

Man United’s season has been a topsy-turvy of sorts, but one man that has remained consistent throughout is 31-year old Spanish shot-stopper David de Gea. United owes this man a lot of gratitude. He has proven to be United’s savior on many occasions. As United continues to push for a top-four finish, expect David de Gea to man the sticks and deliver an excellent showing game after game.

Lukasz Fabianski (29/30 Apps)

The 36-year old West Ham United shot-stopper is playing a crucial role in West Ham’s race for a top-four finish. The coming games will definitely be busy for Lukasz, and he seems more than prepared.

Hugo Lloris

Tottenham Hotspur has had several managerial changes recently, but Hugo Lloris has featured for all of these managers. As Tottenham tries to push for a European place under Antonio Conte, Lloris’ showings have helped him earn Conte’s faith.

Conclusion

With eight games left to play in the 2021/2022 season, you should expect these players to play their hearts out to help their clubs reach their targets. It’d be fun to watch. The future looks promising for all these talents.