All you should know about the top 5 rated EA Sports FIFA 15 Purple Heroes card stars and where they are currently.

It’s been over a decade since FIFA 15 was released. The game loved by many, still seems fresh when played. It was also a time when FIFA Ultimate Team was picking up steam, and was inching towards the peak of its popularity.

In this piece we take a look at FIFA 15’s iconic Purple Heroes card and the top 5 players among them. Here is everything you should know about where the Top 5 Purple Heroes Card stars are.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo was in his transition phase (from a winger to a proper striker), due to a rather worrisome injury. The Portuguese was scoring goals for fun, and beat Lionel Messi, Neymar, Luis Suarez, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema to win the La Liga golden boot in the 2014/15 season. In recognition of this, a stunning 97 rated Purple Heroes card was released by FIFA.

Three years later in 2018, Ronaldo left for Juventus. After three years with Juventus, Ronaldo made an emotional return to Manchester United, and was at the club for 15 months before falling out with then-coach Erik ten Hag. He now plays for Al-Nassr in Saudi League.

Manuel Neuer

MUNICH, GERMANY – NOVEMBER 08: Manuel Neuer of Bayern Munich looks on during the UEFA Champions League match between FC Bayern München and Galatasaray A.S. at Allianz Arena on November 08, 2023 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

The legendary German shot-stopper was the highest-rated among the goalkeepers in Purple Heroes cards, expectedly. He was given an impressive rating of 91. It was at a time when he was at the peak of his powers at Bayern Munich. A decade later, Neuer is still at the German club, and is a regular starter. He will go down as one of the greatest goalkeepers of all-time.

John Terry

34-year-old John Terry had a commanding presence at the heart of Chelsea’s defence in their title-winning run. For his impressive performance, Terry was given a Purple Heroes card rated 86. In 2017, after almost two decades as a professional footballer for Chelsea, an emotional JT26 signed off. He played for Aston Villa for a year, before hanging up his boots.

Eden Hazard

2014/15 was Chelsea’s title-winning year, and Hazard was the man who made a large chunk of impact for Jose Mourinho’s side. The Belgian was running circles around defenders for fun, assisting and scoring whenever needed. His Purple Heroes card was rated an impressive 90.

Hazard left Chelsea in 2019 to Real Madrid in a big money move. However, his fitness levels took a massive hit the moment he stepped foot in Madrid. Tired of recurring injuries, he announced his retirement in 2023, aged only 32.

Alexandre Lacazette

The early Lyon version of Alexandre Lacazette was unstoppable. The Frenchman beat the likes of Edinson Cavani, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Andre-Pierre Gignac to win the golden boot. His card was rated an impressive 85. Two years after 2015, Lacazette joined Arsenal, and was a regular starter for them until 2022, before going back to Lyon again.