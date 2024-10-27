Where are they now: The rapid quartet of AS Roma from FIFA 15

All about the current status of the deadly pace quartet of AS Roma in EA Sports FIFA 15 and where they are now.

AS Roma in Fifa 15, was one of the most picked teams back in the day. They had some of the most rapid players in attack, and to this day it remains a “streets won’t forget” team in the game.

Particularly in front of goal, they had three pacy wingers and one striker, viz – Gervinho, Juan Iturbe, Victor Ibarbo and Seydou Doumbia. While Ibarbo and Iturbe had a pace rating of 91 and 92 respectively in FIFA 15, Gervinho and Doumbia were a notch above with a 93 pace rating.

Here is a look at where the rapid quartet of AS Roma from FIFA 15 are now:

Seydou Doumbia

The quick Ivorian joined Roma only in January 2015, from CSKA Moscow, but joined Moscow again on loan in the same window. After returning from loan, he joined Newcastle United on loan, and then to Basel and finally to Sporting CP, making only a handful of appearances for AS Roma.

After leaving Roma, Doumbia joined Girona in 2018, before moving to Swiss club Sion, the next year. He last played for the Maltese club Hamrun Spartans in 2021, before hanging up his boots.

Gervinho

Gervinho was quite popular even before joining AS Roma. He had been a part of EPL giants Arsenal from 2011-2013, making 46 appearances for them in the Premier League. Before impressing for Parma, it was at Roma where Gervinho found his footing. He played for the Italian club until 2016, before leaving for Chinese club Hebei China Fortune.

In 2018, Gervinho returned to Italy once again, joining Parma. After 3 brilliant years there, Gervinho joined Turkish club Trabzonspor in 2021. After a year there, Gervinho joined Greek club Aris, where he last played until 2023.

Juan Iturbe

Juan Iturbe was a menacing, pacy winger. However, he never lived up to the expectations and was predominantly known for his speed. The Paraguayan-Argentinian joined AS Roma in 2014 after a year at Hellas Verona.

The deadly AS Roma pace trio with Juan Iturbe missing

During his tenure at the Italian club, he went on loan spells to Bournemouth, Torino and Tijuana, before leaving Roma in 2018. He then joined Mexican club UNAM, where he stayed until 2021, besides a loan spell to Pachuca. Iturbe left for Greek club Aris in 2021, and played there for 2 seasons, before joining Gremio. He now plays for Cerro Porteno in the Paraguayan league.

Victor Ibarbo

Unlike other aforementioned stars, Victor Ibarbo was only on loan to Roma, and it was only during that short first half of 2015. He then went on loan to Watford, Atletico Nacional, Panathinaikos and Sagan Tosu, all while at Italian club Cagliari.

He currently plays for Colombian football club, Inter Palmira.