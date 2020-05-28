Paul Pogba is one of the best footballers and here is all about his net worth and more

Net Worth (2020) $250million Salary (2020) $29million Age 27 Date of Birth 15 March 1993 International team France Current club Manchester United

Paul Pogba is regarded as one of the finest midfielders and has amassed a huge net worth thanks to his talents.

Pogba made his name at Juventus before returning to former club Manchester United a few years back.

Paul Pogba is one of the best in the Premier League

The midfielder has won several titles with his clubs. However, his biggest achievement would be lifting the World Cup with France in 2018.

The Frenchman also earns a massive salary and here is more about him:

Net worth

Paul Pogba has a substantial net worth which is estimated to be around £177million ($250million).

Forbes magazine reported that Paul Pogba is the fifth highest-earning footballer on the planet, netting in excess of whopping $29million.

Pogba’s weekly wages at United are a massive £290,000-per-week. The Frenchman is contracted with the Premier League giants till 2021.

Paul Pogba celebrates his goal against Young Boys in the Champions League. (Getty Images)

Pogba operates primarily as a central midfielder, but can also be deployed as an attacking midfielder, defensive midfielder, and deep-lying playmaker.

The Frenchman is a graduate of the Manchester United academy and was with the Red Devils until 2012. He then joined Juventus before moving back to Manchester.

Awards and Honours

After beginning his senior career with Manchester United, limited appearances persuaded him to depart to join Italian side Juventus on a free transfer in 2012.

He helped the Italian outfit to four consecutive Serie A titles from 2012 to 2016, as well as two Coppa Italia and two Supercoppa Italiana titles.

Paul Pogba during his Juventus days

During his time in Italy, Pogba cemented his place as one of the most promising young players in the world.

He received the Golden Boy award in 2013, followed by the Bravo Award in 2014. In 2016, Pogba was named to the 2015 UEFA Team of the Year, as well as the 2015 FIFA FIFPro World XI, after helping Juventus to the 2015 UEFA Champions League Final, their first in 12 years.

He captained France to victory at the 2013 FIFA U-20 World Cup and took home the award for the Best Player for his performances during the tournament.

Pogba made his debut for the senior team a year later and featured prominently at the 2014 FIFA World Cup. He was awarded the Best Young Player Award for his performances.

Pogba later represented his nation at UEFA Euro 2016 on home soil, where he finished as a runner-up, before winning the 2018 FIFA World Cup after scoring in the final against Croatia.

Personal Life

Pogba was born in Lagny-sur-Marne, Seine-et-Marne, to Guinean parents. He is a Muslim by practice and has often publicized his visits to Mecca and Medina.

He has two older twin brothers – Florentin and Mathias born in Guinea. The pair are also footballers and play for the Guinean national team.

Paul Pogba of Manchester United (R) and Florentin Pogba of Saint Ettienne speak during the UEFA Europa League (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Florentin currently plays for Atlanta United and Mathias plays for Manchego. Growing up, Pogba was a fan of Arsenal.

Youth Career

Pogba began his football career at the age of six playing for US Roissy-en-Brie. He spent seven seasons at the club before joining US Torcy, where he served as captain of the under-13 team.

After one season with Torcy, Pogba joined professional club Le Havre. In his second season at the club, Pogba captained its under-16 team to the final phase of its domestic league, the Championnat National des 16 ans.

Le Havre finished second to Lens in the final group phase, finishing ahead of the likes of Lyon and Nancy.

In 2009, he announced a move to Manchester United but the entire process of soliciting a contract was subject to heavy controversy by his parent club.

They claimed that the Red Devils flouted the rules of the initial agreement to poach their player.

Charity Work

Pogba celebrated his 25th birthday by asking his Facebook followers to give money to the charity Save the Children, with the aim of raising £25,000.

He has also been very active for charities previously, donating €100,000 to the International Red Cross while a Juventus player.

In 2016, he took part in the BigShoe11 campaign along with Mesut Ozil and paid for surgeries for 11 Tanzanian children.

He also has his own charity, named the Pogba Foundation launched in 2017 during a charity match with Colombia.

Paul Pogba has a sponsorship deal with sportswear and equipment supplier Adidas. He wears Adidas Predator football boots which he has promoted in commercials.

He appeared in an Adidas 2018 World Cup commercial along with other players in the Adidas stable, including David Beckham, Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah, as well as American singer Pharrell Williams.

Appearing in EA Sports’ FIFA video game series, Pogba’s goal celebration, ‘the Dab’, was first featured in FIFA 17.

What cars does Paul Pogba own?

The Frenchman is known to own a Rolls Royce Black Badge worth around £250,000 and a Mercedes GLS 4×4 worth £120,000.

Paul Pogba arrives in a Rolls Royce car at the club’s Carrington Training complex in Manchester. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)

Additionally, he also owns a Rolls-Royce Dawn, Maserati Quattroporte, Audi RS6-R, Chevrolet Camaro.