If you ask any fan of online slots what makes Megaways slots so popular, the answer is: there are many, many winning ways! And they would be right, although there is more to them than having loads of win ways. Since 2015, when Big Time Gaming(BTG) created the first Megaways slot titled Dragon Born Megaways, players have been hooked, and thanks to BTG licencing this technology, almost every slot developer now offers Megaways slots in their catalogue. In this article, we dive deep into what makes Megaways slots so popular.

What Is A Megaways Slot?

Every single online or land-based casino, including European casinos, has Megaways slots. Megaways slots offer players up to 117,649 ways of winning instead of the usual fixed amount, such as 20, 50 or even 100. Now what makes Megaways slots even more remarkable is how this mechanic works. Most Megaways slots have 6 reels( these can increase) with 2-7 symbols per reel, depending on the size of the symbol. Tied to this, the symbols cascade, and should a winning combination be formed, they generally disappear to allow new symbols to drop in and potentially create even more winning opportunities.

More Reasons To Play Megaways Slots

Not only do they have many ways of winning, but these slots also have a host of bonus features such as cascading reels, random multipliers or progressive win multipliers, free spins and more. They also offer some of the biggest prizes in slots, with some having progressive jackpots, like Age of the Gods: King of Olympus Megaways. Players will also be delighted with impressive graphics and themes and above-average RTPs; that said, many of the Megaways slots are highly volatile. An excellent example would be Gonzo’s Quest Megaways from Red Tiger Gaming and NetEnt, where players meet the highly animated Spanish conquistador as he searches for lost Aztec treasures. This highly rated slot has a top prize worth up to 21,000x the stake and an RTP of 96.1%.

Effortless Gameplay

Megaways slots may seem overwhelming when you first look at them, but they are no more complicated than playing any other online slot. It’s a simple case of reading through the paytable and rules, placing your wager, and hitting the spin button. Many of these slots also have a buy feature, triggering specific bonus features at a cost, though this feature is unavailable for UK players.

The Takeaway

Should you try some of the exciting Megaways slots at your favourite casino? Well, yes, why wouldn’t you? They offer effortless gameplay with many perks, such as many ways of winning, dynamic gameplay, thrilling themes, huge top prizes and excellent bonus features that will keep your bankroll happy. And, while you are at it, why not search for the Megaways slots with even more ways of winning, such as 1 Million Megaways BC, which has 1,058,841 ways of winning, White Rabbit Megaways, offering 248,832 win ways, or Gorilla Gold Megaways that has 470,596 win ways. Happy playing!